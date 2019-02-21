College lacrosse: Watch No. 9 Towson vs. No. 16 Georgetown on CBS Sports Digital

It may only be February, but some spring sports are already in session. Among those sports is college lacrosse, and come Saturday SportsLive is bringing a top-25 matchup between No. 9 Towson and No. 16 Georgetown. Georgetown has started 2-0 in its out of conference schedule, as has Towson.

In other words, someone needs to pick up an out-of-conference loss on Saturday. Towson has already seen a marked improvement after going 7-8 last year, whereas Georgetown is looking to build on last season's 12-5 record. Georgetown beat Towson 12-10 when these teams met last year, before losing in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Johns Hopkins.

Towson has struggled on the road in recent seasons, so it'll try to overcome that challenge against the Hoyas. Georgetown, meanwhile, is yet to play a game on the road this season, so it'll be another day in the friendly confines of Cooper Field.

No. 9 Towson vs. No. 16 Georgetown

Date: Saturday, Feb. 23



Saturday, Feb. 23 Time: 12 p.m. ET



12 p.m. ET Location: Cooper Field -- Washington D.C.



Cooper Field -- Washington D.C. Stream: SportsLive



