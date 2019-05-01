College softball: How to watch No. 8 Louisiana vs. UL Monroe on CBS Sports Digital

The Sun Belt Conference Tournament is just around the corner, but before it arrives, the University of Louisiana is bent on owning the conference.

As if their 46-4 regular season record isn't enough to justify their No. 8 standing in national softball polls, the Ragin' Cajuns are a perfect 24-0 in Sun Belt play entering their final conference series of the year, and they've won 23 straight coming into a three-game stretch against University of Louisiana at Monroe (ULM).

Starting Thursday, the Ragin' Cajuns will look to complete their perfect Sun Belt run, and they've got all the momentum on their side. As good on the road (18-2) as at home (25-1), they've swept eight conference series in eight weeks and have already set program and Sun Belt records with their 24 SBC victories. Six of their last 11 wins have been called early, too, because of their run-heavy lineup starring juniors Julie Rawls and Sarah Hudek, who've combined for 20 home runs and 88 RBI. And they also tout junior ace Summer Ellyson, who's dominated from the mound with a 33-4 record and 1.01 ERA.

ULM hasn't been quite as explosive during its 11-39 season. While senior Sydney McKay has played all 50 games and led the team with a .399 batting average, the Warhawks don't have a single player with at least 30 RBI, whereas the Ragin' Cajuns have seven. They've struggled both in the conference (7-16) and at home (3-11), enduring a 13-game stretch from February to March in which they were outscored 86-10. They are coming off two straight wins vs. Georgia State, however, their first streak since the first week of April.

Here's everything you need to know to catch the weekend series between both sides:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, May 2

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Location: Warhawk Field (Monroe, Louisiana)

Stream: SportsLive

Date: Friday, May 3

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Location: Warhawk Field (Monroe, Louisiana)

Stream: SportsLive

Date: Saturday, May 4

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Location: Warhawk Field (Monroe, Louisiana)

Stream: SportsLive