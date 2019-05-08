College softball: How to watch the CAA Softball Championship on CBS Sports Digital

James Madison University, ranked 16th by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association after a record 20-win 2019 season, will host the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Softball Championship this week, with four other teams vying for a tournament title from Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Beginning Wednesday and running through Friday, May 10, the annual tourney grants an automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA Softball Tournament with a victory. And it's got no shortage of top competition this year.

Aside from James Madison, which will be looking for its third title in four years after falling to Hofstra in the 2018 championship game, No. 2 Elon and No. 3 Towson may present the best chances of advancing to the NCAA bracket. Elon finished second in the CAA for the first time in program history, while Towson has now made the CAA Tournament for the sixth time in seven years.

Behind them, No. 4 Drexel and No. 5 Charleston will also square off, with the Dragons making their first CAA Tournament appearance since 2005 and Charleston competing in the tourney for the fourth straight year.

Here's everything you need to know about the tournament, including how to catch the championship:

How to watch

Date: Friday, May 10

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location:

Stream: SportsLive

Note: Depending on the results of the tournament, an "if-necessary" rematch of the championship could be played immediately following the title game.

Full tournament schedule



Wednesday, May 8

Game 1: No. 4 Drexel vs. No. 5 College of Charleston -- 11:00 a.m. ET

Game 2: No. 2 Elon vs. No. 3 Towson -- 1:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: No. 1 James Madison vs. Winner of Game 1 -- 4 p.m. ET

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 -- 6:30 p.m. ET



Thursday, May 9

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 -- 12 p.m. ET

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 -- 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 7: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 5 -- 5 p.m. ET



Friday, May 10

Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 7 -- 12 p.m. ET

Note: A Game 9 would be played, if necessary, immediately following Game 8.

