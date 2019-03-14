College volleyball: How to watch No. 1 Long Beach State vs. No. 3 UC Santa Barbara on CBS Sports Digital

It's not often in college sports that you get a matchup of two of the top five teams in the country, let alone a home-and-home. Long Beach State, the No. 1 college volleyball squad in the country, is facing off against No. 3 UC Santa Barbara on Thursday and Friday. Thursday's game will be played at Long Beach State's home gym and on Friday they will move to UC Santa Barbara.

Long Beach State is 17-0 on the season and coming off of wins over Stanford and Saint Francis. UC Santa Barbara, meanwhile, is 15-3, with all three of its losses coming in the span of one week in January. They fell to Pepperdine twice and once to UCLA.

Both Long Beach State and UC Santa Barbara have solid track records to back up their rankings, so these matchups should be thrilling ones. If Longg Beach State comes out on top, its chances of finishing the season undefeated are very high. However, this will be one of its toughest tests of the year.

UC Santa Barbara vs. Long Beach State

Date: Thursday, March 14



Time: 7 p.m. PST



Location: Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California



Stream: SportsLive



Long Beach State vs. UC Santa Barbara

Date: Friday, March 15



Time: 7 p.m. PST



Location: The Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California



Stream: SportsLive



