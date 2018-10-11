College volleyball: How to watch, stream No. 24 Baylor vs. West Virginia on SportsLive

Two teams will be looking to prove themselves in the Big 12 during college volleyball action from the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, when the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to host the No. 24 Baylor Bears in their annual Pink Match.

WVU supports breast cancer awareness each year with its Pink Match, during which the Mountaineers wear special pink jerseys, and the team will have a chance to better its Big 12 record against a top-25 opponent in the Bears.

Led by sophomore Yossiana Pressley (313 kills), No. 24 Baylor boasts an 11-6 overall record and 3-3 mark in the conference. The Bears are fresh off a 3-1 win over the TCU Horned Frogs (11-6) and have appeared on the AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Poll for 13 straight weeks and counting. Ranked as high as No. 12 in the nation this year, the Bears are no slouches, but they also aren't invincible, as they've alternated wins and losses since Sept. 15 and haven't won two in a row since their UTSA Invitational. Baylor is also just 2-3 on the road as opposed to 8-2 at home, and Saturday's match will be in WVU territory.

The Mountaineers, meanwhile, are at .500 with an unranked 9-9 record, and they've gone just 1-4 in the Big 12. But West Virginia is also riding the momentum of a 3-0 win over George Washington in which the team logged its fifth sweep of the year and hit a season-high .306 with 36 kills and 10 team blocks. On a 6-4 stretch since Sept. 8, the Mountaineers are 6-3 when playing at the Coliseum and also have motivation to stay hot, as they're just three wins away from capturing their 700th victory in program history.

Here's everything you need to know about catching their battle with the Bears this weekend:

How to watch No. 24 Baylor at West Virginia

Date: Saturday, Oct. 13

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum (Morgantown, West Virginia)

Stream: SportsLive