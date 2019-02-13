College volleyball: Watch No. 1 Long Beach State vs. No. 4 UCLA on CBS Sports Digital

Undefeated Long Beach State will put its record on the line against arguably its toughest opponent of the season, as the 49ers go up against No. 4 UCLA. Long Beach State, ranked No. 1 in the country in men's volleyball, is 12-0 heading into its matchup with the 10-2 Bruins.

49ers hitter T.J. DeFalco was named the Big West Player of the Week for an outstanding performance at the AVCA Showcase, where Long Beach swept both Penn State and Ohio State.

UCLA, meanwhile, lost its match to Long Beach State earlier in the season in straight sets. The only other loss the Bruins have suffered came against No. 11-ranked CSUN. They've won five straight matches since.

This is a rematch of last year's NCAA Final, which Long Beach State won in five sets thanks to a furious rally after falling behind 2-1 heading into the fourth set. UCLA will get another attempt at a dose of revenge on Saturday.

Here's what you need to know in order to watch Long Beach State vs. UCLA in this Southern California showdown.

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 1 California State Long Beach

Date: Saturday, Feb. 16



Saturday, Feb. 16 Time: 7 p.m. PT



7 p.m. PT Location: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California



The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California Stream: SportsLive



The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.