College volleyball: Watch No. 3 BYU vs. No. 9 UC Santa Barbara on CBS Sports Digital
BYU has yet to lose this season
BYU and UC Santa Barbara will meet up in a top-10 matchup for a doubleheader on Friday and Saturday. The No. 3-ranked Cougars are 4-0 on the season, putting their undefeated record on the line against No. 9 UC Santa Barbara. Two of the top squads in the country will play in Robertson Gymnasium in Santa Barbara, as Santa Barbara looks to unseat BYU.
It won't be easy. BYU is 13th in the country in aces per set at 1.71, not to mention fourth in hitting percentage. Santa Barbara, however, is 10th itself in hitting percentage at .317. It will need to pump up those numbers to beat the talented Cougars.
Here's how you can watch BYU vs. UC Santa Barbara on SportsLive.
No. 3 BYU vs. No. 9 UC Santa Barbara
- Dates: Friday, Feb. 1 and Saturday, Feb. 2
- Times: 7 p.m. PST
- Location: Robertson Gymnasium -- Santa Barbara, California
- Friday stream: SportsLive
- Saturday stream: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
