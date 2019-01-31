College volleyball: Watch No. 3 BYU vs. No. 9 UC Santa Barbara on CBS Sports Digital

BYU and UC Santa Barbara will meet up in a top-10 matchup for a doubleheader on Friday and Saturday. The No. 3-ranked Cougars are 4-0 on the season, putting their undefeated record on the line against No. 9 UC Santa Barbara. Two of the top squads in the country will play in Robertson Gymnasium in Santa Barbara, as Santa Barbara looks to unseat BYU.

It won't be easy. BYU is 13th in the country in aces per set at 1.71, not to mention fourth in hitting percentage. Santa Barbara, however, is 10th itself in hitting percentage at .317. It will need to pump up those numbers to beat the talented Cougars.

Here's how you can watch BYU vs. UC Santa Barbara on SportsLive.

No. 3 BYU vs. No. 9 UC Santa Barbara

Dates: Friday, Feb. 1 and Saturday, Feb. 2



Times: 7 p.m. PST



Location: Robertson Gymnasium -- Santa Barbara, California



Stream: SportsLive



SportsLive Saturday stream: SportsLive



