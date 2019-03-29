College volleyball: Watch No. 7 UC Irvine vs. No. 2 Long Beach State on CBS Sports Digital

Long Beach State volleyball entered last week 19-0, but USC dashed its hopes of a 20-0 start with a clean 3-0 sweep. Long Beach State's first loss of the year came in emphatic fashion, so it's looking to bounce back against UC Irvine on Saturday.

UC Irvine is 14-7 on the year, including losses in five of its last six matches. Two straight losses to Hawaii, a split with BYU and losses to Concordia and Pepperdine have shaped this drought, so Irvine is looking to get back on track.

Doing so won't be easy against Long Beach State. Before USC, LBSU had played five sets just once in its 19 wins, and it'll be looking to end things quickly against Irvine. However, this a top-10 matchup, and UC Irving undoubtedly has the talent to make this match competitive if it brings its A-game, which has been missing for the past several weeks.

How's how to watch UC Irving and Long Beach State.

No. 7 UC Irvine vs. No. 2 Long Beach State

Date: Saturday, March 30



Time: 7 p.m. PST



Location: Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California



Stream: SportsLive



