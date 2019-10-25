College water polo: How to watch No. 4 UCSB vs. No. 7 Long Beach State

The No. 7 Long Beach State men's water polo team will host No. 4 UC-Santa Barbara in a Golden Coast Conference game at the Ken Lindgren Aquatics Center on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT.

Long Beach State comes in to the matchup with a 12-8 a record. They won their last two games against conference rival San Jose State and Golden West College. The team is led by Senior Austin Stewart, who tops the squad with 49 goals, 18 assists and 28 steals so far this season.

Sophomore Matt Morris is also having a solid year with 29 goals. Freshman standout Raphael Real Vergara has 21 goals in just seven appearances.

On the other side of the pool, UC Santa Barbara comes into Saturday's match with a 15-5 record.

Despite the team's No. 5 national rank, they have lost their last five games. Two of the losses came at the hands of No. 2 UCLA, another two from no. 3 Pacific and one from No. 6 USC. Before the losing streak the team was ranked number one in the nation.

