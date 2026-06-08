2026 College World Series schedule: Scores, bracket, TV times as NCAA baseball's best descend on Omaha

The final stage of the 2026 college baseball national championship race unfolds this month at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, where eight teams battle for the sport's ultimate prize. In a postseason filled with upsets, the SEC emerged from the regional and super regional rounds relatively unscathed and now comprises more than half of the CWS field as it contends to produce its seventh title winner in as many years.

No. 3 Georgia heads to Omaha as the top remaining seed in the bracket, but the road ahead will be difficult with four other top-16 national seeds also punching their tickets to the CWS. Plus, like the Bulldogs, the trio of No. 6 Texas, No. 7 Alabama and Ole Miss enter the CWS unbeaten in tournament play.

One Cinderella story continued all the way to Omaha, as Troy advanced further in the postseason than ever before with its victories in the Gainesville Regional and in its home super regional. The Trojans are the only No. 3 seed to reach the CWS this season, and while they are heavy underdogs to make it much further, they would not be the first mid-major team to make noise in the double-elimination bracket.

The stars are out in full force in this year's baseball tournament. Golden Spikes Award favorite Daniel Jackson is one of the primary reasons why Georgia boasts the most hard-hitting lineup in the nation, Dylan Volantis spearheads an overwhelming Texas pitching staff, and Justin Lebron makes Alabama a must-watch team on the base paths. Those are just a few of the big names who will take the field at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Check back here throughout the CWS for scores and schedule updates as the brightest stars and most talented squads compete for the 2026 national championship.

2026 College World Series scores, schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, June 12

Game 1: No. 16 West Virginia vs. Troy, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Game 2: No. 5 North Carolina vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, June 13

Game 3: No. 7 Alabama vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Game 4: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Texas, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday, June 14

Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Game 6: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, June 15

Game 7: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Game 8: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 3 Loser, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday, June 16

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday, June 17

Game 11: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, June 18

Game 13 (if necessary): Game 11 Winner vs. Game 11 Loser, TBD on ESPN

Game 14 (if necessary): Game 12 Winner vs. Game 12 Loser, TBD on ESPN

Saturday, June 20

CWS Finals, Game 1: Bracket 1 Winner vs. Bracket 2 Winner, TBD on ESPN

Sunday, June 21

CWS Finals, Game 2: Bracket 1 Winner vs. Bracket 2 Winner, 2:30 p.m. on ABC

Monday, June 22

CWS Finals, Game 3 (if necessary): Bracket 1 Winner vs. Bracket 2 Winner, 7 p.m. on ESPN