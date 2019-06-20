Colorado police begin manhunt for adult involved in brawl at youth baseball game
The man could be facing assault charges, while other parents could face child abuse charges
Days after a brawl broke out among adults at a youth baseball game near Denver, Colorado, local police have begun a manhunt for a person involved in the fight, requesting public assistance in identifying the target.
As reported by CNN and ESPN, a large group of coaches and parents disagreed over a call made by the game's 13-year-old umpire on Saturday. As tensions rose, the group clashed on the field as the game's 7-year-old players watched from a distance or ran toward the outfield, with all of it captured on video and shared on social media.
The Lakewood Police Department announced this week that several people have already been cited as a result of the fight and that they are seeking information on a particular man who, as police spokesman John Romero told The Denver Post, "threw a sucker punch" as part of the brawl. That man can be seen in the video wearing a white T-shirt and teal shorts.
"There were several reports of injuries and one serious injury," Romero said, per ESPN.
According to CNN, Lakewood police want the video to remain public so that people "know that something like this is not OK." Romero, meanwhile, told HLN that the wanted man could face assault charges, while some other people in the video could be facing child abuse charges for putting their children in danger.
