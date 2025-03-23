The No. 12 seed Colorado State Rams and the No. 4 seed Maryland Terrapins will battle in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The Terrapins blew out Grand Canyon, 81-49, in their first-round contest on Friday. Meanwhile, the Rams have won 11 straight matchups dating back to the regular season. On Friday, Colorado State knocked off No. 5 seed Memphis, 78-70.

Tipoff from the Intrust Climate Pledge Arena is at 7:10 p.m. ET. The latest Colorado State vs. Maryland odds via SportsLine consensus list the Terrapins as 7.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5. Before making any Maryland vs. Colorado State picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2025 NCAA Tournament on a 228-166 roll (+2025) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. This model has also produced brackets that have beaten over 91% of CBS Sports entries in four of the last six tournaments and nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Colorado State vs. Maryland and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Colorado State vs. Maryland:

Colorado State vs. Maryland spread: Terrapins -7.5

Colorado State vs. Maryland over/under: 142.5 points

Colorado State vs. Maryland money line: Terrapins -361, Rams +286

Why Maryland can cover

Freshman center Derik Queen is able to score in the low post with ease due to his strength and soft touch. He leads the team in both points (16.2) and rebounds (9.2) per game. The Maryland native has recorded a double-double in four of his last five games. In the first-round win over Grand Canyon, Queen had 12 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

Senior forward Julian Reese is an additional force in the frontcourt. Reese uses his size to his advantage in the lane and will do the dirty work. The Maryland native logs 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and shoots 55% from the field. In his last game, Reese finished with 18 points, nine boards, and two blocks.

Why Colorado State can cover

Senior guard Nique Clifford is an all-around playmaker for the Rams. He leads the team in points (18.9), rebounds (9.7), and assists (4.4). The Colorado native has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games. On March 15 against Boise State, Clifford had 24 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

Senior guard Jalen Lake provides this team with an athletic ball handler and shot creator. Lake averages 11.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. In his previous outing, the Texas native had 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He also shoots 34% from beyond the arc.

How to make Maryland vs. Colorado State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over the total, predicting that the teams will combine for 148 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations.

So who wins Colorado State vs. Maryland, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations?