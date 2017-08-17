Conor McGregor invites singer from viral music video to Vegas for Mayweather fight

One of Conor McGregor's biggest fans just got the compliment of a lifetime.

The video of musician Mick Konstantin's song "There's Only One Conor McGregor" has been viewed more than 3 million times on Facebook. In it Konstantin sings McGregor's praises with the sole accompaniment of his own ukulele. By the second chorus you'll be singing along, guaranteed.

Now that's going to be stuck in your head all day. You're welcome.

McGregor himself heard the song and was so impressed that he gave Konstantin the ultimate reward -- a fully funded trip to see McGregor fight Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. McGregor explained the situation to Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting:

"It's one hell of a song! It's a very catchy song. We actually reached out to the guy. We are booking him a flight, him plus one, bring him over to the fight, get him tickets and put him up in a hotel. I'll meet him maybe after the fight! It's one hell of a song. "I'm going to bring him in as a thank you for the support. What a song, it's the journey in music form."

Needless to say, Konstantin didn't hesitate to accept the invitation.

VEGAS HERE WE COME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Just the craziest thing of all time!!!! Flights, accommodation and... Posted by Mick Konstantin on Saturday, August 12, 2017

McGregor may be fighting on Mayweather's turf in the United States, but now he'll have at least one diehard fan -- with a ukulele -- in attendance.