The Irish-bred Master of The Seas will try to establish himself as one of the leading contenders for next month's Breeders' Cup Mile when he leaves the starting gate in the 2023 Coolmore Turf Mile on Saturday at Keeneland Race Course. Trained by Charlie Appleby, Master of The Seas has seven wins, two seconds and two thirds in 14 career starts. He is coming off an impressive win in the Woodbine Mile and is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the 2023 Coolmore Turf Mile odds. Up to the Mark, who is trained by Todd Pletcher, is the 5-2 second choice in the nine-horse 2023 Coolmore Turf Mile field. Set Piece (5-1) rounds out the top three 2023 Coolmore Turf Mile contenders.

Post time is 5:45 p.m. ET.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010. In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

On Dec. 26 of last year, Menez hit the Pick 5 at Santa Anita Park for $798.70. In a span of seven races earlier this year, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes ($172.50), the exacta in the Southwest Stakes ($468), the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes ($180), the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes ($228), the place horse of the Rebel Stakes ($102.50) and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes ($255.50). In May, he nailed the winner of the Preakness Stakes ($234). Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One surprise: Menez is completely tossing Up to the Mark, even though he is one of the top favorites at 5-2. A $450,000 purchase three years ago, Up to the Mark already has earned more than $1.2 million in his career. He has won his last two races and four of his last five.

But Menez doesn't like that Up to the Mark will enter the Coolmore Turf Mile 2023 off a 119-day layoff. "He hasn't raced since June 10, and that layoff was not by design, which scares me," Menez told SportsLine. Menez will not use Up to the Mark in any of his wagers. See who else to fade at SportsLine.

Moreover, Menez's top pick is a horse who should benefit from the "projected early pace." He also is high on a double-digit longshot who is in "career-best form."

So who wins the Coolmore Turf Mile 2023? What double-digit longshot has a big chance? And how has Menez constructed his wagers?

