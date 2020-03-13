Coranavirus: Athletes and coaches who have been infected with COVID-19
A running list of professional athletes diagnosed with coronavirus
The coronavirus has made its way into the sports world, and beyond the litany of cancellations, postponements and other general pandemic-based reactions from leagues around the world, the disease has made its way to professional athletes and at least one professional coach as well.
The first notable case of this situation in the United States came with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who was more or less patient zero for COVID-19 among the NBA community. The news of his diagnosis sent those in charge of the league to suspend the remainder of the season indefinitely -- which could only last 30 days, if commissioner Adam Silver's projection is to be believed. The reason is not only because of the contact he's made with other players with either on-court physicality or postgame handshakes, but also because of a decision to jokingly rub microphones after a press conference.
Here is a list of all the professional athletes that have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Professional athletes with COVID-19
- Daniele Rugani, Juventus defender, 25 years old. Diagnosis announced March 11.
- Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz center, 27 years old. Diagnosis announced March 11.
- Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager, 37 years old. Diagnosis announced March 12.
- Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz guard, 23 years old. Diagnosis announced March 12.
- Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea winger, 19 years old. Diagnosis announced March 12.
-
Coronavirus sports timeline
Here's how COVID-19 has broken sports over the last couple days
-
Coronavirus sports cancellations guide
All the sports events that have been canceled, postponed or
-
Parent sues little league over plunking
The parent alleges that the organization failed to properly train umpires
-
2020 Kentucky Derby early odds, picks
Jody Demling has called the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Oaks all but twice in the last...
-
Sierra Canyon advances to state final
Sierra Canyon came back from an 11-point deficit to beat Etiwanda
-
Santa Anita deaths not linked to meds
Ten complaints will be filed based on the findings of this report
-
Coronavirus live updates: NHL, MLB halt play, NCAA conference tournaments canceled
The coronavirus is causing sports cancellations and postponements all across the world