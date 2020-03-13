Coranavirus: Athletes, coaches who have been infected with COVID-19

The coronavirus has made its way into the sports world, and beyond the litany of cancellations, postponements and other general pandemic-based reactions from leagues around the world, the disease has made its way to professional athletes and at least one professional coach as well.

The first notable case of this situation in the United States came with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who was more or less patient zero for COVID-19 among the NBA community. The news of his diagnosis sent those in charge of the league to suspend the remainder of the season indefinitely -- which could only last 30 days, if commissioner Adam Silver's projection is to be believed. The reason is not only because of the contact he's made with other players with either on-court physicality or postgame handshakes, but also because of a decision to jokingly rub microphones after a press conference.

Here is a list of all the professional athletes that have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Professional athletes with COVID-19