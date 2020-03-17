Coranavirus: List of athletes and coaches who have been infected with COVID-19
A running list of professional athletes, coaches, and sports figures diagnosed with coronavirus
With the spread of the coronavirus around the globe, it was just a matter of time before the outbreak impacted the sports world in the United States. Beyond the list of cancellations, postponements and other general pandemic-based reactions from leagues around the world, the disease has made its way to professional athletes and at least one professional coach as well.
The first notable case of this situation in the United States came with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who was more or less patient zero for COVID-19 among the NBA community. The news of his diagnosis sent those in charge of the league to suspend the remainder of the season indefinitely -- with the NBA eyeing a return of mid-to-late June after the CDC recommended Sunday that any gatherings of 50 or more people be postponed or canceled for the next eight weeks. The NBA's decision to halt play was the first domino to fall in professional sports, as the NHL postponed its season and the MLB canceled spring training and pushed Opening Day to mid-May. There's no telling when sports will resume as the entire country -- and the world -- tries to fight off this pandemic.
Here is a list of all the professional athletes, coaches, and sports figures that have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Sports figures with COVID-19
- Daniele Rugani, Juventus defender, 25 years old. Diagnosis announced March 11
- Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz center, 27 years old. Diagnosis announced March 11
- Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager, 37 years old. Diagnosis announced March 12
- Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz guard, 23 years old. Diagnosis announced March 12
- Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea winger, 19 years old. Diagnosis announced March 12
- Trey Thompkins, Real Madrid power forward, 29 years old. Diagnosis announced March 12
- Dusan Vlahovic, Fiorentina striker. Diagnosis announced March 13.
- Christian Wood, Detroit Pistons forward, 24 years old. Diagnosis announced March 14.
- Unnamed Seattle Dragons (XFL) player. Diagnosis announced March 14
- Chris Kielsmeier, Cleveland State women's basketball coach. Diagnosis announced March 14
- German Pezzella, Fiorentina defender. Diagnosis announced March 14.
- Unnamed New York Yankees minor-league player. Diagnosis announced March 15
- Jorge Jesus, Flamengo manager. Diagnosis announced March 16.
- Patrick Cutrone, Fiorentina striker. Diagnosis announced March 16.
- Kozo Tashima, Japan Olympic Committee deputy chief. Diagnosis announced March 17
- Unnamed New York Yankees minor-league player. Diagnosis announced March 17
- Four unnamed players on the Brooklyn Nets. Diagnosis announced March 17
-
LOL DFS lineups, picks for March 18
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Report: Kentuck Derby to be postponed
It's the first time the Kentucky Derby will be postponed in 75 years
-
Expert: Why COVID-19 impacts sports
Dr. E Hanh Le spoke with CBS Sports about what COVID-19 means to the sports world
-
Iditarod tells fans to avoid finish line
The Meet the Mushers and an awards banquet have been canceled as a result of the coronavirus...
-
PBR Georgia on CBS Sports Network
Everything you need to know about one of the only sports events of this weekend
-
Churchill Downs to remain closed
The stables at Churchill Downs will remain closed
-
Coronavirus live updates: 2020 French Open postponed; Second minor leaguer has COVID-19
The coronavirus is causing sports cancellations and postponements all across the world