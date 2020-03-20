Coronavirus: Sports highlights we are watching on YouTube during the coronavirus quarantine

The coronavirus outbreak has had a profound affect on everyone's daily life. On top of being told to avoid other human beings and avoid going outside in groups, this has aslo brought the sports world to a complete standstill. But people, it is 2020. Just because there is no live events going on does not mean we have to be devoid of sports. That's what the internet is for.

We surveyed some CBS Sports writers and editors and asked what their favorite sports highlights are. The results are below.

The craziest March Madness moments

"What I wouldn't give for even a 2-over-15 blowout right now, not to mention a thrilling ending of any game, any round with any seeds. So I give you this: a 15-minute medley of maniacal March Madness moments from over the years. It's exactly what I need right now. It's probably what you need, too. The NCAA Tournament should be starting this week. Our universe was obviously halted from any and all sports games, but the outright elimination of the NCAA Tournament cuts especially deep, as I detailed here. This video will satiate some of your hunger. This is THE video because it spans decades, includes endings of games you probably forgot about, in addition to mandatory inclusions you can immediately cue up in your mind from memory." - Matt Norlander, Senior Writer

Illinois beats Arizona in 2005 NCAA Tournament

"As an Illinois fan, I was very excited that Illinois basketball was about to be in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013 this year. So having the tournament canceled was a major bummer for me. My response has been to watch one of Illinois basketball's greatest tournament moments: the epic comeback against Arizona in 2005."- Tom Fornelli, Senior Writer

Steve Yzerman's double-OT goal in Game 7

"This is quite possibly my favorite NHL highlight ever... I love everything about it. Double overtime of Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Wayne Gretzky coughs up the puck to Steve Yzerman, who immediately takes it and rips one of the most perfect shots you'll ever see to pick the top corner from just inside the blue line. It's the most gorgeous thing in the world, especially when you see it from that behind-the-net view on replay. And to have it called by the legendary Gary Thorne? It just elevates it that much higher. The celebratory blaring of '90s jock jams doesn't hurt either." - Pete Blackburn, Staff Writer

Cubs finally end their World Series drought

"For any Cubs fan, this was the best moment of our sports fandom of life and it can never be topped. This one was even more perfect, though, than we could've ever imagined. The Dexter Fowler leadoff homer. David Ross homering in his final game. The blown save. The rain delay. Kyle Schwarber pumping his fist in starting the rally that included Ben Zobrist's heroic double. This clip even has the amazing Bryan Cranston-narrated intro and includes the post-game interviews."- Matt Snyder, Staff Writer

Aaron Boone sends the Yankees to the 2003 World Series

"What a simpler time 2003 was. Half of the Yankees' roster wasn't always on the IL (DL, technically!), there was absolutely, unequivocally, NO cheating going on in baseball, and the Bombers still completely owned the Red Sox. The Aaron Boone home run will forever be my favorite sports highlight. Boone was not a savage in the box that postseason and nobody expected him to be the one to end the game with one swing of the bat after the Yankees' miraculously cameback to tie it in the eighth. But then Tim Wakefield threw one of his trademark knuckleballs, and it hung just a little bit too much over the plate. The reactions to the home run are my favorite parts to watch: Jason Giambi and Derek Jeter going nuts at home plate, Mariano Rivera running out to the mound and sobbing, and the fans at the stadium just exploding in excitement. God, I miss the old Yankee Stadium. (BONUS: the three-run rally in the eighth inning, courtesy of the best decision Grady Little ever made.)" - Nicholas Parco, Senior Editor

David Ortiz's game-tying grand slam in 2013 ALCS

"David Ortiz encompasses what Boston sports, and the city in general, is all about. During the city's most difficult times following the Boston Marathon bombing, the Red Sox World Series run seemed like an unlikely story that would only happen in movies, and Ortiz was a major part in that. This play is one that will always bring back memories far beyond sports and was the lead up to yet another Boston championship, because the city can never have too many." - Shanna McCarriston, Trending News Writer

Arsenal's spellbinding goal against Leicester City

"This goal, taken from Arsenal's 3-1 win over Leicester City last season, represents why I love soccer. It's the sport at its purest art form, with one of the sport's best painters, Mesut Ozil, orchestrating the best team goal of the season. It starts with his innocuous back heel, peaks with his dummy, and concludes with his assist to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Prepare to be mesmerized." - Sean Wagner-McGough, Staff Writer

Stephen Curry drops 44 points in playoff loss to Spurs

"Of all the flame-throwing games Stephen Curry has authored over the course of his already Hall-of-Fame career, this is one you rarely hear talked about. That's because the Warriors lost. But Curry's 44-point masterpiece vs. the Spurs in Game 1 of the 2013 Western Conference was not only a sign of things to come, but a lesson in what almost already was. We've come to expect these performances from Curry now, but back then, in the playoffs, against the Spurs, it was mind-blowing. I've already watched these highlights probably five times since this NBA shutdown started, and I'll probably watch them a lot more in the coming weeks. It's one of my favorite Steph Curry performances ever." - Brad Botkin, Staff Writer

Eli Manning's best plays

"Nostalgic about the good times? This is normal for most sports fans, but it has been going on for a while if you're a Giants fan. Look no further my big blue faithful because I've got you covered with the 10 best plays of Eli Manning's career. The greatest quarterback in Giants history once made arguably the greatest throw in Super Bowl history and we're not even talking about the David Tyree play -- though that also makes the Top-10. Feast your eyes on the best of the best from No. 10." - Dan Schneier, Editor

Tommy Fraiser's legendary run at 1996 Fiesta Bowl

"A diehard college football fan for the vast majority of my 35 years on this Earth, I've maintained the belief that Tommie Frazier is the most exciting college football player I've ever had the pleasure of watching. This demoralization of Florida in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl is the personification of just how electric Frazier was as the architect of Tom Osborne's Nebraska offense." - Jack Crosby, Editor

The best Shawn Kemp dunks

"Shawn Kemp was built for YouTube. He was built for the highlight one-offs and definitive reels. The Reign Man of the 1990s Seattle SuperSonics had the frame of Giannis Antetokounmpo, with less skill and more gusto. He dunked and blocked and ran, and it was beautiful. The videos are grainy, but they capture a special player, a guy who could take your breath away before you could even consider evaluating his flawed game. He's not Dominique Wilkins, but he might as well have been a Human Highlight Reel. The NBA's channel alone has produced at least three such YouTube time capsules, and they are well-produced, thrilling, exhaustive. I don't really watch those. No, I prefer my nostalgia in full force. The video above is square, none of this 16:9 modern YouTube stuff. The quality is extra blurry, and the music —Yung Wun into Juvenile into DJ Shadow into some orchestral grandeur — is gloriously specific to 2006, when YouTube was 1 year old and this video was uploaded. It's made by fans, for fans, of a player we'll never forget. Shawn Kemp is my candle in the wind." - Adi Joseph, Editorial Director

The Philly Special

"This is one of the most iconic plays in Super Bowl history. Eagles coach Doug Peterson had the audacity to go for it on 4th and Goal with a trick play in Super Bowl LII against the Patriots and Nick Foles made him look like a genius." - Chris Bengel, Trending News Writer

Jared Allen obliterates Johnny Knoxville in "Jackass 3D"

"For some reason, Jackass made its way back into online discourse within the last couple of weeks, which has served as a perfect springboard into a YouTube rabbit hole of the group's greatest hits, quite literally. This clip features former Vikings great Jared Allen reprising a role he hasn't played since high school -- linebacker -- with his job described as "murder [Johnny] Knoxville's face." Allen, unsurprisingly, delivers and the sound made on the hit, combined with the knowledge that these are somewhat professional stunt actors—or so the movie's intro warning claims—makes it a wholly enjoyable experience." - Gabe Fernandez, Trending News Writer