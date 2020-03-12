Coronavirus updates: A quick guide to how COVID-19 has affected various sports events

The sports world appears to have collectively decided to take the threat of spreading coronavirus seriously over the past couple of days with nearly every major league and associated sporting event being affected in some way. There have been at least 116,000 coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide as of Tuesday afternoon, according to CBS News, with 64,000 people having recovered, and more than 4,000 dead.

While organizers of various individual events began to put out notices regarding postponements or holding those events without fans, one could argue that the first major domino to fall happened in the NBA when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and the league suspended its season indefinitely just a few minutes later.

From there, other leagues and conferences began to follow suit to varying degrees. Here's everything you need to know about how different sports events were affected.

Cancellations

2020 NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments have been canceled.



MLB spring training games in Florida, Arizona canceled

Ohio State, Notre Dame have Michigan canceled

Jordan Brand Classic, one of the top high school basketball All-Star Games around, has been canceled.

The Basketball Hall of Fame has canceled the upcoming Western Mass. All-Star Games.



Suspensions

Held without fans