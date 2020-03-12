Coronavirus updates: A quick guide to how COVID-19 has affected various sports events
All the sports events that have been canceled, postponed or
The sports world appears to have collectively decided to take the threat of spreading coronavirus seriously over the past couple of days with nearly every major league and associated sporting event being affected in some way. There have been at least 116,000 coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide as of Tuesday afternoon, according to CBS News, with 64,000 people having recovered, and more than 4,000 dead.
While organizers of various individual events began to put out notices regarding postponements or holding those events without fans, one could argue that the first major domino to fall happened in the NBA when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and the league suspended its season indefinitely just a few minutes later.
From there, other leagues and conferences began to follow suit to varying degrees. Here's everything you need to know about how different sports events were affected.
Cancellations
- 2020 NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments have been canceled.
- MLB spring training games in Florida, Arizona canceled.
- Ohio State, Notre Dame have Michigan canceled their spring football games.
- Jordan Brand Classic, one of the top high school basketball All-Star Games around, has been canceled.
- The Basketball Hall of Fame has canceled the upcoming Western Mass. All-Star Games.
Suspensions
- The NBA has suspended the regular season for an indefinite amount of time.
- NHL has paused its season and hopes the Stanley Cup Playoffs will not be affected.
- MLB has pushed back the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.
- Minor League Baseball has suspended the start of its season.
- The National Lacrosse League is suspending games until further notice.
- The ATP is suspending its men's professional tennis tour for six weeks.
- La Liga, in Spain, has suspended the season for two matchdays.
- NBA G League has suspended play indefinitely, mirroring the NBA's decision.
Held without fans
- NASCAR will hold races at Atlanta Motorspeedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans.
Coronavirus live updates: NHL, MLB halt play, NCAA conference tournaments canceled
The coronavirus is causing sports cancellations and postponements all across the world