Counter-Strike DFS: Best DraftKings daily Fantasy Global Offensive picks for April 27, 2020

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive DFS players have more action on the schedule for Monday with DraftKings hosting a CS:GO $70K Clutch among its contests as part of the Clutch Season 2 schedule. Monday's Counter-Strike: Go player pool will draw from two matchups, with the first one, Keyd Star vs. Alma Gaming at 5:15 p.m. ET and the action ending with a 7 p.m. ET matchup between DETONA Gaming and W7M.

High-priced players like piriaz1n, ablej, and vsm will be popular building blocks for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive DFS lineups. They're virtually guaranteed to provide big points, but should your Counter-Strike: GO strategy include picking them or looking for better values on the board? Before finalizing any Counter-Strike: GO picks, be sure to see the advice and cheat sheet from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a professional daily Fantasy player with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model to help make his DFS picks. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create player pools that he shares only over at SportsLine. And with much of the sports schedule on hold, he's turned his attention to esports.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the Monday Counter-Strike: Global Offensive esports schedule and revealed his latest esports DFS picks and projections. You can only see them over at SportsLine.

McClure's top Counter-Strike: Global Offensive DFS picks for Monday

For Monday's CS:GO daily Fantasy slate, one of McClure's top picks is vsm from DETONA Gaming. A rifler who joined DETONA in 2018, the 20-year old native of Brazil is the fourth-most expensive player in the player pool for Monday. McClure's projections, however, say he's worth it, especially after helping lead DETONA to first place in the OMEN Atlantic Challenge in 2019.

His optimal CS:GO DFS strategy also includes banking on mawth from the Keyd Stars. The 21-year old join the Keyd Stars earlier this year and has helped them land in fourth place in the Clutch Season 2 standings entering play on Monday. McClure is high on him as Keyd takes on a struggling Alma Gaming squad that is in last place.

How to make CS:GO DFS picks on Monday

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed for big numbers on Monday, giving you a huge return. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your CS:GO DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what are DFS pro Mike McClure's top CS:GO DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full Counter-Strike: Global Offensive DFS player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.