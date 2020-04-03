Counter-Strike DFS: Best DraftKings daily Fantasy Global Offensive picks for April 3, 2020

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive DFS players have more action on the schedule for Friday. DraftKings has a CS:GO $60K Clutch among its contests as the ESL Pro League Season 11 rolls on. Friday's Counter-Strike: Go player pool will draw from six series with the first one getting underway at 12:25 p.m. ET and the action ending with a trio of matches at 4 p.m. ET.

High-priced players like nexa, ELIGE and NAF will be popular building blocks for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive DFS lineups.

McClure is a professional daily Fantasy player with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model to help make his DFS picks. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create player pools that he shares only over at SportsLine. And with much of the sports schedule on hold, he's turned his attention to esports.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the Friday Counter-Strike: Global Offensive esports schedule and revealed his latest esports DFS picks and projections. You can only see them over at SportsLine.

For Friday's CS:GO daily Fantasy slate, one of McClure's top picks is Jame from Virtus.Pro. The 21-year old Russian pro struggled on Wednesday against G2 Esports as he had 24 deaths and four assists and 35 deaths. But he was extremely impressive the day before against mousesports, piling up 41 kills and four assists with 33 deaths. That performance returned 66 Fantasy points, and that kind of upside is why McClure likes Jame at an affordable price point as Virtus.Pro takes on TYLOO on Friday

His optimal CS:GO DFS strategy also includes banking on jks from 100 Thieves. The 24-year old Australian pro has had some eye-popping numbers in recent ESP Pro Season 11 play, piling up 43 kills and 11 assists on 3/28 and a whopping 60 kills and 19 assists on 3/27. McClure's projections see jks as a tremendous value in his 4 p.m. ET matchup against FURIA on Friday.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed for big numbers on Friday.

So what are DFS pro Mike McClure's top CS:GO DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full Counter-Strike: Global Offensive DFS player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.