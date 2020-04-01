Counter-Strike DFS: Top DraftKings daily Fantasy Global Offensive picks for April 1, 2020

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, the popularity of esports was already immense. However, with much of the sports world shut down and daily Fantasy sites offering esports DFS, professional online gaming is being played in front of an expanded audience. And this week, DraftKings began running tournaments for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), one of the most popular multiplayer first-person games in the history.

On Wednesday, there are four Flashpoint matches, CS:GO's franchise-based league, on the schedule and DraftKings has plenty on the line in Counter-Strike DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s. So before you set your Counter-Strike Global Offensive DFS lineups, be sure to check out what SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure has to say. His top CS:GO DFS picks, advice and cheat sheet can help you build the perfect Counter-Strike roster for Wednesday.

McClure is a professional daily Fantasy player with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model to help make his DFS picks. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create player pools that he shares only over at SportsLine. And with much of the sports schedule on hold, he's turned his attention to esports.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the Wednesday Counter-Strike: Global Offensive esports schedule and revealed his latest esports DFS picks and projections. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

McClure's top Counter-Strike:Global Offensive DFS picks for Wednesday

For Wednesday's CS:GO action, one of McClure's top picks is f0rest from Dignitas. The 31-year-old Swedish professional gamer is widely regarded as one of the top Counter-Strike players in the world. He's a former Fnatic, SK Gaming and Ninjas in Pyjamas member who joined the Dignitas roster earlier this year. He's averaging 18.6 kills and 3.6 assists against 16.4 deaths per game in his last two matches, good for an average of 48.0 DraftKings points.

His optimal CS:GO DFS strategy also includes banking on Brehze from Evil Geniuses. The 21-year-old American is a rifler for Evil Geniuses who has won over $275,000 in estimated prize money during his short career. He had spent nearly three years with NRG Gaming prior to Evil Geniuses acquiring NRG Gaming's entire roster in September of last season. Brehze has a lifetime 1.12 K/D ratio and has a 51.9 percent headshot rate.

How to make CS:GO DFS picks on Wednesday

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed for big numbers on Wednesday, giving you a huge return. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your CS:GO DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what are DFS pro Mike McClure's top CS:GO DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full Counter-Strike: Global Offensive DFS player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.