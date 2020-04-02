Counter-Strike DFS: Top DraftKings daily Fantasy Global Offensive picks for April 2, 2020

Esports continue to see a surge of popularity with much of the rest of the sports world on hold in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, the fourth game produced in the Counter-Strike series, has a large presence in the professional esports world. Daily Fantasy site DraftKings has a CS:GO $70K Clutch tournament for Thursday's four-game slate that begins at noon ET.

Players such as acoR, Brehze and dapr are among the highest-priced options in the CS:GO player pool for Thursday. Should you build your Counter-Strike: Global Offensive lineups around them or are there better values elsewhere? Before finalizing any GS:GO selections, be sure to see the top picks, advice and cheat sheet from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a professional daily Fantasy player with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model to help make his DFS picks. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create player pools that he shares only over at SportsLine. And with much of the sports schedule on hold, he's turned his attention to esports.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the Thursday Counter-Strike: Global Offensive esports schedule and revealed his latest esports DFS picks and projections. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

McClure's top Counter-Strike: Global Offensive DFS picks for Thursday

For Thursday's CS:GO action, one of McClure's top picks is KSCERATO from Furia. A Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro from Brazil, KSCERATO won first place in several tournaments in 2019, including the A-Tier Artic Invitational and the A-Tier ESEA Season 31: Global Challenge. He had an impressive performance in ESL Pro League Season 11 action on Wednesday, piling up 61 kills, seven first kills and eight assists on his way to 62 points on DraftKings.

McClure's optimal CS:GO DFS strategy also includes banking on Ethan from Evil Geniuses. A rifler for the Evil Geniuses who has almost $300,000 in career winnings, Ethan recorded first-place performances in events such as the ESL One: New York and the Americas Minor Championship - Berlin in 2019. McClure's projections are high on him as the Evil Geniuses take on MIBR on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

How to make CS:GO DFS picks on Thursday

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed for big numbers on Thursday, giving you a huge return. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your CS:GO DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what are DFS pro Mike McClure's top CS:GO DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full Counter-Strike: Global Offensive DFS player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.