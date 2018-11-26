Cyber Monday 2018: The perfect holiday gift guide for the sports fan in your life

Thanksgiving and Black Friday are behind us, which means Cyber Monday almost here, which means THE HOLIDAY SEASON IS UPON US AND OH MY GOD YOU'RE SO STRESSED OUT ALREADY.

Relax.

Got some sports fans on your shopping list but don't really know what to get them? We've got you covered. There's never any shortage of merchandise or memorabilia out there, you just need to know what will play and where to find it.

Luckily, our handy gift guide will point you in the right direction for some timely gifts this year.

University of Houston jacket

This gorgeous Cougars jacket will keep you warm during the cold winter nights *and* you can wear it without having to fight Major Applewhite. (Buy)

Fanatics

Custom Yankees jersey



You may as well beat the rush, right? (Buy)

CBS Sports Shop

Nathan Peterman shirt

Got a holiday Yankee Swap? This is a great candidate to get picked and then immediately returned. (Buy)

Nathan Peterman's official merch store (yes, that's a real thing)

Lyft gift card

Perfect for any camera-shy Ottawa Senators fans on your list. (Buy)

Lyft

Le'Veon Bell jersey

He didn't get a deal but you still can! (Buy)

Fanatics

Autographed Alex Ovechkin Stanley Cup photo



It's important to have documentation that this wasn't just some weird fever dream. (Buy)

Fanatics

Houston Rockets luggage and backpack set

"Fits all your stuff." - Carmelo Anthony (Buy)

CBS Sports Shop

Definitely-not-a-Zion Williamson jersey

Trust me, they're gonna need this in March when they have to pretend they've been a lifelong Duke fan. (Buy)

CBS Sports Shop

Phillie Phanatic plush doll

Your young children may not be ready to handle a Gritty doll just yet. (Buy)