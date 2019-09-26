Cycling World Championships: Rain, giant puddles causing wrecks at 2019 event in England

The world cycling championships in Yorkshire, England have been flooded with rain over the past few days, causing large puddles along the route. The conditions have already affected some riders who have slipped in the lake-like puddles.

European U23 champion Johan Price-Pejtersen of Denmark was unable to avoid a fall, heading straight into the puddle as his bike flipped up behind him. The puddles appear unavoidable at points and are deceivingly deep.

🇬🇧@Yorkshire2019: European U23 champion Johan Price-Pejtersen crashes and falls into puddle.

(📺Eurosport) pic.twitter.com/KrazTfanty — Cycling_360 (@cycling_360) September 24, 2019

Hungary's Attila Valter was taken to the hospital after the race, due to the fall he took in the puddles along the route. Valter reported no serious injuries but took quite the fall thanks to the on-road conditions. The rain made the course more like a slip-n-slide than a bike route.

Wow. Valter was very lucky, no serious injuries for him #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/SDXXQhNu6H — McEEV (@GosuSM) September 24, 2019

Ilan Van Wilder, a Belgian rider who also experienced a fall on the route ,said the conditions made everyone alter their approach. "It is super dangerous and I think it is irresponsible to let it go ahead," he told a Belgian paper. "The course is dangerous. I started with the idea of following the fastest lines. I now see in the images that certain boys decided to just take the outside line, which is completely against the principles of time trial."

Price-Peitersen went so far as to say the event should have been rescheduled. "All of a sudden I was in a big pool of water. I've never experienced that before," he said. "It was very extreme. In my opinion, they should have cancelled it until at least the pools were gone and the rain had stopped being so extreme."

Others are glad the event went on as original planned and say weather is just part of the sport sometimes. Iver Johan Knotten of Norway said that it is an "outdoor sport" and you sign up for these weather risks when you choose to participate.