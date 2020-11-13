Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen has been handed a nine-month suspension for his role in a horrendous crash at the Tour of Poland that put a fellow competitor into a coma. Groenewegen was ruled to have deviated from his line in the sprint finish at the end of the first stage of the race in August, which caused the crash.

Video clearly shows that the rider who got the worst of it was Fabio Jakobsen, another Dutch cyclist racing for a team competing against Groenewegen's, who was competing for first place with the now-suspended rider. As a result of the crash, officials disqualified Groenewegen and gave the stage one win to Jakobsen.

Jakobsen had to be placed in a medically-induced coma, undergo reconstructive facial surgery and part of his pelvis had to be removed so it could be placed in his jaw. He gave an update from his personal Twitter page a few weeks after the first round of surgeries.

Groenewegen's nine-month suspension will date back to the Tour of Poland, meaning he's technically already served about three months of it. He'll be eligible to race again as early as May 7 of next year. For what it's worth, the Dutch 27-year-old seems remorseful over the crash, per a statement he gave.

"The crash in the first stage of the Tour of Poland will forever be a black page in my career. During the sprint I deviated from my line. I am sorry, because I want to be a fair sprinter. The consequences were very unfortunate and serious. I am very aware of that and I hope this has been a wise lesson for every sprinter. I follow the news of Fabio's recovery very closely. I can only hope that one day he will return completely. Closing the disciplinary matter creates clarity. That gives me the opportunity to look ahead again. I am happy about that, even though May 7 is still far away. I am happy with the support I get from Jumbo-Visma, my family and friends. Together we will work towards that day both mentally and physically."

In addition to his suspension, Groenewegen also said he'd be taking part in events that would benefit the cycling community. He suffered a broken collarbone in the crash that he has since recovered from.