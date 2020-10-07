Cyclist Luca Wackermann suffered a nasty crash during the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday and a helicopter may be to blame. During the fourth stage of the race, Wackermann and his Vini Zabu-KTM teammate Etienne van Empel collided with barriers. The team's boss, Andrea Citracca, claims that the barriers were out of place and were moved by a low-flying helicopter in the area.

Van Empel did not get injured in the collision, but Wackermann has a broken nose, cuts, bruises and possibly a fractured back. The former tweeted that the barriers flew into his group "out of nowhere."

Citracca, echoing Van Empel's statement, reportedly told Italian TV station RAI2 that a low-flying chopper caused the crash.

"Wackermann was sent to the hospital, he was barely conscious," Citracca said. "The helicopter was flying too low, the movement of the air blew up the barriers. It is not clear if he has broken his pelvis. The barriers were not tied properly."

Despite the helicopter claims from multiple people, the BBC reported the barriers "were well tied together" and that "an external factor" may be to blame.

Wackermann, who had to leave the race due to his injuries after the crash, is still being treated at a local hospital.