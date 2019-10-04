Cyclist punches competitor in the head during live TV interview following race
It's rare to see these types of altercations take place during a live interview
The Sparkassen Münsterland Giro had all the fireworks down the stretch.
During the German cycling race, Florian Senechal was caught in a crash and collapsed to the ground. He was taken out of the running to win. Following the race, Senechal blamed Max Walscheid for what happened. He was so mad that he decided to punch Walscheid in the head while the cyclist was conducting a live television interview after the race.
As you can see from the video, Senechal didn't exactly cause a large amount of harm to Walscheid as he hit him in the side of the helmet rather than the face. Both cyclists were incredibly heated following the exchange and had to be separated.
Senechal did apologize afterwards on Twitter.
"Sorry for my brutal reaction after the finish," he tweeted. "But I was scared, I am cured of a broken shoulder since June. I was lucky not to go back to the hospital today and still live this [sufferance] on a bike."
Here's a video of the crash in which you can see several cyclists hitting the asphalt following the contact.
Did Walscheid actually do anything wrong? According to that The Independent, not really. He basically kept his line as everything took place behind him. But hey, in the heat of the moment, emotions can certainly get the best of athletes as we've seen over the years. However, it's rare to see these types of altercations take place during a live interview.
