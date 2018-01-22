Danica Patrick gets a ride for her NASCAR farewell at the Daytona 500
Patrick will drive the No. 7 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet in her final NASCAR race
Danica Patrick has found a ride for her final NASCAR race. The 35-year-old will suit up in the Premium Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet alongside former crew chief Tony Eury Jr. at the 60th running of the Daytona 500 in February.
The news comes shortly after it was announced that Patrick would be reuniting with long-time sponsor GoDaddy for her racing farewell. Patrick's return to the No. 7 also holds value, as it was the same number she entered stock-car racing with in 2010.
"I couldn't have written a better story about how this would all fall into place," Patrick said to the Associated Press. "Going with the flow is working out beautifully. ... It all makes my last NASCAR race just that much sweeter."
The Associated Press contributed to this report
