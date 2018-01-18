Danica Patrick reuniting with GoDaddy for final runs at Daytona 500, Indy 500

Danica Patrick is breaking out all the nostalgia for her final two races as a professional driver. The 35-year-old will be reuniting with sponsor GoDaddy at both the 2018 Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500.

While Patrick has still yet to secure a ride for "The Great American Race" and "The Greatest Spectacle In Racing", the original GoDaddy girl is optimistic that with this new line of funding, she will be able to close out her career in her own way.

Patrick will ride into the sunset with a familiar sponsor backing her. Getty Images

"That's just the way the universe works," Patrick told the Associated Press. "You have to ask for what you want. Things have taken a long time with this, but you just have to go with the flow on these things. The universe is not on your time schedule."

GoDaddy followed Patrick when she originally made the move from IndyCar to NASCAR and featured her in 13 Super Bowl commercials, which is the record number for celebrities. The two originally parted ways after the 2015 season as both attempted to brand themselves. GoDaddy angled to help young entrepreneurs as "the world's largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures" while Patrick took on the fitness industry, releasing her own clothing line and consistently posting workout videos on her Instagram account.

Earlier in the week Patrick confirmed she is dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Patrick split from 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff contender Ricky Stenhouse right after last season, ending a five-year relationship. While Rodgers may not be headed to a Super Bowl in February, at least he has the Daytona 500 to look forward to.

The Associated Press contributed to this report