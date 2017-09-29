Darrell 'Bubba' Wallace trolls Dominos on Twitter for NASCAR sponsorship deal

Darrell Wallace Jr., otherwise known as "Bubba", is one of NASCAR's most popular up-and-coming drivers. The 23-year-old has accounted for 61 top-10 finishes over the course of his career in the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series.

Earlier this season, Wallace became the first African-American driver to race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series since Bill Lester in 2006 when he filled in for Aric Almirola, who was sidelined due to injury. In those four races, Wallace manned the No. 43 car which is owned by the sport's winningest driver Richard Petty, who spoke loud and clear about national anthem protests in the sport last week.

Wallace remains without a full-time Cup Series ride for next season mostly because of lack of sponsorship, however that hasn't stopped him from trying. Throughout the last week, he has been making his presence and ability to drive fans to one company in particular: Dominos.

Roses are red, violets are blue

Sponsor me

And my fans will buy pizza from you. — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) September 28, 2017

While the tweets were a nice gesture, that didn't stop Bubba from taking it to the next level. This time he took his talents to the golf course for an incredible Dominos-themed trick shot video.

Maybe this will get their attention..🤷🏽‍♂️😏 pic.twitter.com/tpgekV8Wi5 — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) September 29, 2017

Not only did Wallace get their attention, but he also caught the eye of NASCAR's most popular driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr..

We see you, Bubba! 👀 DM us and let's talk! — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) September 29, 2017

Brilliant — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 29, 2017

One Twitter account even went as far as coming up with mock-designs for the proposed Dominos No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford Fusion. Heck, the video game NASCAR Heat got involved.

Hey @dominos, if you sponsor @BubbaWallace, let’s talk about the cover of NASCAR Heat 3. pic.twitter.com/nE1t1SJRjp — 704Games NASCAR Heat (@704nascarheat) September 29, 2017

At the very least, the Twitter movement got the two sides talking. What we do know is that Almirola will not be back in the No. 43 next season, leaving the door wide open for Wallace. We will make sure to update you on whether or not Wallace lands a ride with the pizza chain for next season.