Daytona 500 odds, picks 2018: Advanced computer model says Martin Truex Jr. surprises

SportsLine projects Kyle Busch to have a good day at the Daytona 500. USATSI

The 2018 NASCAR schedule gets underway on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with the Daytona 500. Brad Keselowski is the Vegas favorite at 7/1, followed closely by Denny Hamlin at 8/1. Hamlin opened at 10/1, the same as Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano, before moving up the odds board.



Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy NASCAR tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.



SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has a proven track record in multiple sports. It crushed its picks in the golf majors last year and has produced profitable picks in MLB, NFL and other sports. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to over $1 million in career winnings.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events like the Daytona 500 are in his blood.



Now that the field for the 2018 Daytona 500 is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



One big surprise the model is calling for in the Daytona 500: Martin Truex Jr., despite having nine other drivers with the same or better odds, will push for a top-five finish.



He's coming off a solid 2017 season in which he finished in the top 10 in 26 of his 36 starts and recorded eight wins and 19 top-five finishes in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He's a favorable bet to be near the top on Sunday and is a huge value. Back him with confidence at Daytona 2018.



Another curveball: Kyle Larson, whom Vegas says is a top contender, doesn't crack the projected top 10. He's somebody to steer clear of.

Larson finished 29th at Daytona in July 2017 and closed out last season with just one top-10 finish in his last six Monster Energy races. And at last weekend's Clash at Daytona, he only finished 10th in a 17-car field. Avoid Larson on Sunday in the 500.



Also, an extreme long shot is positioning himself to make a serious run at the title. Anyone who bets on this underdog could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 Daytona 500? And what long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the updated odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that simulated Daytona 10,000 times and crushed its picks on multiple sports.



Brad Keselowski 7/1

Denny Hamlin 8/1

Joey Logano 10/1

Kevin Harvick 10/1

Chase Elliott 10/1

Kyle Busch 10/1

Kyle Larson 12/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 12/1

Martin Truex Jr 12/1

Jimmy Johnson 12/1