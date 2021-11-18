Rapper Young Dolph was killed in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday, shocking and saddening his myriad fans -- many of whom are in the sports world. The 36-year-old whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. was reportedly ordering at Makeda's Butter Cookies in his hometown of Memphis before someone drove up and shot him.
A staple in the Memphis community, Young Dolph started the nonprofit IdaMae to "address the needs of the community by offering programs and philanthropic activities that will enhance the quality of life by creating opportunities for lifelong learning, personal growth and development, and preservation of the community culture." He often donated money to his former high school, spoke to young students and distributed turkeys to Memphians around Thanksgiving.
The rapper is survived by his partner, Mia Jaye, and two children.
Memphis police, who've yet to release any information about the shooter, described the shooting as "senseless" and a "horrific act of violence" in a statement. The city's mayor shared a similar sentiment.
"The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it," Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland tweeted. "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."
Young Dolph titled his first studio album "King of Memphis" in 2016, and the sports world gave him a king's goodbye.
I hope to God these rumors ain’t true about my friend, my brother and a man dear to my Sons @YoungDolph . Lord help us as a people stop the hate, the violence and the hopelessness. When we realize we matter others will as well. Lord help us right now. #CoachPrime— COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) November 17, 2021
Lord please cover the entire @YoungDolph family, friends and loved 1z. We thank u in advance Lord in Jesus name Amen. pic.twitter.com/36fpPFlV6J— COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) November 17, 2021
Damn man RIP young dolph🙏🏾— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 17, 2021
stay prayed up— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 17, 2021
Jaren Jackson Jr said the Grizzlies were still processing the news on Young Dolph’s death as word got around.— Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) November 17, 2021
“It’s just sad man. It’s always sad when something like that happens. He’s a mogul, someone you look up to for sure. Sad for his family and everybody that knew him.”
Dolph and myself was planning business moves together..literally just talked to Dolph…big hearted guy… God rest his soul 🙏🏿— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 17, 2021
🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿— Mike Conley (@mconley11) November 17, 2021
RIP DOLPH 🐬🙏🏽— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) November 17, 2021
Rip Dolph pic.twitter.com/mIeFPqTx71— Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) November 17, 2021
🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬🙏🏼— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) November 17, 2021
Rip Dolph…smh🐬😔— MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) November 17, 2021
Memphis WHY? Dolph!!— Lardarius Webb (@LWebb21) November 17, 2021
RIP Dolph. Prayers to his family.— T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) November 17, 2021
🐬 🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬— Cameron Payne (@campayne) November 17, 2021
Danggg I’m fasho jammin Young Dolph all day today 🙏🏾— Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) November 17, 2021
RIP Dolph! Smh 🙏🏾— Eric Paschall (@epaschall) November 17, 2021
Is it even worth it to be a rapper these days. Why do we hate each other so much.— Jermon Bushrod (@j_bushrod7475) November 17, 2021
Put these guns down TF down. Senseless killings in all these damn cities.
Hard to prosper when we eliminate our own people. Strength is in numbers and unity and we wonder why we’re behind #RIPdolph
It’s krazy people can just take a persons life like it’s nothing. This world is scary— Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) November 17, 2021
Rest In Peace Young Dolph— Evan Turner (@thekidet) November 17, 2021
Man this one hurt my heart man💔 #RipYoungDolph— Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) November 17, 2021
The hate, violence and killings have got to stop— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 17, 2021
Cue tears— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) November 17, 2021
Sad man…. Prayers up for his family. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/z4LIsxnmik— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 17, 2021
Dolph news got me sick!!! Rest in Peace— Tobias Harris (@tobias31) November 17, 2021
Bruh nahhhhhhh not Dolph ..wait huh— A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) November 17, 2021
Rip Dolph wow man— Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) November 17, 2021