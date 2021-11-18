Rapper Young Dolph was killed in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday, shocking and saddening his myriad fans -- many of whom are in the sports world. The 36-year-old whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. was reportedly ordering at Makeda's Butter Cookies in his hometown of Memphis before someone drove up and shot him.

A staple in the Memphis community, Young Dolph started the nonprofit IdaMae to "address the needs of the community by offering programs and philanthropic activities that will enhance the quality of life by creating opportunities for lifelong learning, personal growth and development, and preservation of the community culture." He often donated money to his former high school, spoke to young students and distributed turkeys to Memphians around Thanksgiving.

The rapper is survived by his partner, Mia Jaye, and two children.

Memphis police, who've yet to release any information about the shooter, described the shooting as "senseless" and a "horrific act of violence" in a statement. The city's mayor shared a similar sentiment.

"The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it," Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland tweeted. "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

Young Dolph titled his first studio album "King of Memphis" in 2016, and the sports world gave him a king's goodbye.