Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Friday the speedy Stealthediamonds will try to go wire-to-wire when she leaves the starting gate in the 2020 Daisycutter Stakes at Del Mar in Del Mar, Calif. This 4-year-old daughter of Unusual Heat has six wins, four seconds and five thirds in 19 career starts. She is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the Daisycutter, a five-furlong turf sprint that drew nine entrants.

The race is the second leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of four consecutive races. The Pick 4 begins with Race 8 at 8:37 p.m. ET and ends with Race 11. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen, who hit the late Pick 5 at Keeneland on Thursday for $452, has handicapped each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Del Mar for Friday, July 24.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' America's Day at the Races and co-host of the In the Money Players' Podcast, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. On April 11, he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. On May 27 he hit a $1.50 Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs that paid $1,227. On July 11 he nailed both the Ashland Stakes, for $500, and the late Pick 5 at Keeneland, for $721.70. Those are just some of his biggest hits this year.

Top Del Mar Pick 4 predictions for July 24

Kinchen is high on Lincoln City, an 8-1 long shot in Race 11, the final leg of the Pick 4. This 4-year-old son of The Factor is trained by Eric Kruljac and ridden by Abel Cedillo. He has one win, two seconds and two thirds in 11 career starts.

He is coming off a runner-up finish on June 21. "Lincoln City has tactical speed and should be able to save ground from the rail," Kinchen tells SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on Stars of Bluegrass, the 3-1 favorite in Race 8. This 2-year-old daughter of Bluegrass Cat is trained by Andrew Lerner and ridden by Drayden Van Dyke. She has one second in two career starts.

She is coming off a seventh-place finish in a maiden special race at Santa Anita on July 2. "On Friday she drops from maiden special to maiden claiming," Kinchen said.

