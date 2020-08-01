Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Saturday the Dean Pederson-trained Fashionably Fast will try to become a graded stakes winner when he leaves the starting gate in the 2020 Bing Crosby Stakes at Del Mar in Del Mar, Calif. This 5-year-old son of Lucky Pulpit has seven wins, four seconds and two thirds in 17 career starts. He is the 7-2 favorite in the 2020 Bing Crosby odds after the expected scratch of morning-line favorite McKinzie.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of four consecutive races. The four-race sequence begins with Race 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET and ends with Race 11.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. He nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65. On June 13 Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. And he hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5 with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. Those are just some of his hits this year.

Weir is high on I'm So Anna, the 8-5 favorite in Race 8, the opening leg of the Pick 4. This 2-year-old daughter of Fast Anna is trained by Steve Sherman and ridden by Ricardo Gonzalez. She finished third in her career debut on May 23 before winning her second race on July 2.

The field she beat already has produced two next-out winners (out of four who have returned). "I'm So Anna exits a maiden win at Los Alamitos that produced a field-best Beyer Speed Figure by 18 points," Weir tells SportsLine.

Weir also is high on Cheerful Charm, a 5-1 shot in Race 11. This 4-year-old daughter of Boisterous is trained by Dan Blacker and ridden by Flavien Prat. As a team they are winning at 33 percent.

Cheerful Charm finished sixth in her only career race, on June 19. "She had some trouble on the backstretch but showed interest on the turn," Weir said. "She can improve in her second start out."

