Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Saturday the Peter Miller-trained Laura's Light will try to become a Grade 2 winner when she leaves the starting gate in the 2020 San Clemente Stakes at Del Mar in Del Mar, Calif. This 3-year-old daughter of Constitution has four wins in six career starts and is the 3-1 morning-line favorite in the San Clemente odds. This one-mile turf race with 11 entrants is the second leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of four consecutive races.

The four-race sequence begins with Race 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET and ends with Race 11. Racing insider Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Del Mar for Saturday, July 25.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. He nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65. On June 13 Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. And he hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5 with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. Those are just some of his hits this year.

Now, Weir has handicapped the late Pick 4 at Del Mar for Saturday, July 25, made his picks and constructed his tickets. Head to SportsLine to see his best bets.

Top Del Mar Pick 4 predictions for July 25

Weir is high on Maximum Security, the 1-1 favorite in the San Diego Handicap, the third leg of the Pick 4. This 4-year-old son of New Year's Day has eight wins in 10 career starts. He is best known for being disqualified from last year's Kentucky Derby after crossing the finish line first.

On Saturday he makes his first start for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. "From all impressions, Maximum Security is working well and could be coming back in the same vicinity of when we last saw him," Weir tells SportsLine.

Weir also is high on Zimba Warrior, a 6-1 shot in Race 8. This 3-year-old son of Khozan has one win, two seconds and four thirds in 10 career starts. He is coming off a seventh-place finish in the Alcatraz Stakes on June 13.

"Zimba Warrior has been facing much better, drops to his lowest level and finds a field he can compete with," Weir tells SportsLine. "He has tried a lot of distances and surfaces. It's still not clear what he's best at, but seven furlongs on the dirt seems like a fit."

How to make Del Mar Pick 4 selections for July 25

In addition, Weir is high on a double-digit long shot on Saturday. Weir says this horse is making a "tough step up" but could light up the toteboard and spice up the Pick 4. He's sharing his Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Weir structured his Pick 4 ticket for Saturday? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Weir's selections for the late Pick 4 at Del Mar on Saturday, and find out.