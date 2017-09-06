Denny Hamlin, Dale Earnhardt Jr. penalized, crew chiefs suspended after Darlington race
Hamlin's win has become encumbered but he remains in the playoffs thanks to his win at New Hampshire
Denny Hamlin was extremely fast at Darlington last weekend. Perhaps too fast.
The No. 11 team is facing multiple fines as well as the win becoming encumbered as a result of a rear suspension violation. Crew chief Mike Wheeler has been fined $50,000 and suspended for two NASCAR Cup Series points events while the team has been docked 25 driver and owner points.
This means Hamlin will be without his crew chief for the start of the NASCAR playoffs when the Cup Series heads to Chicagoland Speedway in a couple weeks. Hamlin and former teammate Joey Logano were both penalized for last week's Xfinity Series race, which Hamlin also won.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team was also penalized. Crew chief Greg Ives must pay a $20,000 fine in addition to sitting out the final race of the regular season for improper installation of lug nuts. It is an inopportune time for such a penalty given that it is Junior's final chance to clinch a shot in the playoffs and pursue his first title.
Here is a full look at the penalties per NASCAR:
