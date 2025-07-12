Summer racing continues at Saratoga Race course as six fillies fight for bragging rights in the 2025 Dunkin' Diana Stakes on Saturday. Trainer Chad Brown has won the Diana eight of the last nine years and is looking to win his 10th overall as he sends out Excellent Truth and Dynamic Pricing to compete in the Diana Stakes 2025. Post time for Saturday's race is 6:14 p.m. ET. Four-time Grade 1 winner She Feels Pretty has won seven of her 10 career starts and is the 1-1 morning-line favorite in the 2025 Diana Stakes odds. Excellent Truth (5-2), Dynamic Pricing (9-2), Be Your Best (6-1), Choisya (8-1) and Lady Claypoole (20-1) round out the 2025 Diana Stakes field.

With six seasoned fillies set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Diana Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta, which paid $1,268.20 for $2. In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby. At the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, Menez hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout. Anyone who has followed him on betting apps like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires could have been way up, even more if they used the latest FanDuel Racing promo code and TwinSpires offer code.

For the Diana Stakes, Menez has handicapped the 2025 Diana Stakes field, made his picks, and constructed his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Diana Stakes predictions

One of Menez's surprising Diana Stakes 2025 picks: He is fading She Feels Pretty, even though she is the 1-1 betting favorite in the 2025 Diana Stakes odds. The expert acknowledges this filly's stellar resume, which includes four straight first-place finishes. Her last victory was in the New York Stakes on June 6, which also took place at Saratoga.



However, Menez points out the 2025 Diana Stakes field will be the toughest She Feels Pretty has faced, especially as she draws the inside post.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see other jockeys try to keep her pinned on the inside," Menez told SportsLine. "She still may be good enough to win, but I can't play her at this price." See which horses to back here.

How to make 2025 Diana Stakes bets, picks

Instead, Menez's top pick is a horse who he says "has a chance to upset She Feels Pretty at a nice price." Menez is sharing who he likes, along with his top 2025 Diana Stakes picks, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Diana Stakes 2025, and how should you construct your wagers? Check out the latest 2025 Diana Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Menez's picks for the Diana Stakes 2025, all from the expert who hammered the exacta and trifecta at the Kentucky Derby.

2025 Diana Stakes horses, odds, post positions