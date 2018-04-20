Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes odds and predictions 2018: Expert who has nailed 9 straight Derbys makes picks

Two weeks after the Bluegrass Stakes, Keeneland Racecourse hosts another big race. USATSI

The $250,000 Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, featuring a tough 12-horse field that will go one-and-a-half miles on turf, runs Saturday at Keeneland Racecourse in Lexington, Kentucky. Post time is 5:30 p.m. ET. Itsinthepost is the Vegas favorite at 5-2, followed by Hayabusa One at 9-2. Jorge Ricardo, horse racing's winningest jockey, will ride Some in Tieme (15-1).

Before you bet the loaded field at the 2018 Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.

He followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup. Then, Demling called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. Demling stayed hot at the UAE Derby, correctly picking Mendelssohn, not to mention he cashed his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets too.

Last week in the final major Kentucky Derby prep race, he nailed the top two finishers in the Arkansas Derby, Magnum Moon and Quip.

Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his Dixiana Elkhorn picks and listed where he believes all 12 horses will finish.

We can tell you he's not high on Call Provision, despite that horse getting the third-best Vegas odds at 5-1.

Call Provision hasn't finished worse than third since last June, but Demling pointed out he also hasn't raced since November. Demling says Call Provision barely cracks the top five in Saturday's Dixiana Elkhorn 2018.

Another shocker: Bullards Alley, going off at 10-1, makes a serious run at the title.

"Bullards Alley finished sixth in the Elkhorn last year, but is much improved and will be there in the end," Demling told SportsLine. Bullards Alley won last year's Canadian International at Woodbine and was the runner-up to Run Time in December's H. Allen Jerkens at Gulfstream Park.

Itsinthepost (5-2)

Hayabusa One (9-2)

Call Provision (5-1)

Oscar Nominated (5-1)

Bullards Alley (10-1)

Hunter O'Riley (10-1)

One Go All Go (10-1)

Canessar (15-1)

Danish Dynaformer (15-1)

Some in Tieme (15-1)

Big Bend (20-1)

Dot Matrix (30-1)