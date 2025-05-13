DJ Khaled has an extensive resume including Grammy winner, record producer and actor and has recently added another title: chief hype officer (CHO) for Sail GP, a sailing series calling itself "the most exciting racing on water." Khaled has spent years motivating others both in person and on social media, has love of all things water sports and has a palpable energy that make him the ideal candidate for a job involving hyping up crowds for a sailing event that continues to gain popularity worldwide.

"SailGP is a nation-versus-nation, close-to-shore, high-speed, high-tech racing series like no other," their website states, combining "cutting-edge tech, iconic global venues, elite athletes and record-breaking speeds." Twelve national teams go head to head in identical 50-foot foiling catamarans, one element that makes SailGP unique, reaching speeds over 60 miles per hour.

Their latest iconic global venue is New York City, where Khaled is making his in-person debut in his role as CHO for the June 7-8 Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix, the last of three races taking place in the American continent.

The races will be held in New York Harbor, between Ellis, Liberty and Governors Island with spectators being able to view the action from stands on the latter. Khaled will be on a boat serving as the hype man, while also promoting the sport and competition across social media platforms, as he has been doing since taking on the role.

"The goal for me is just to bring more awareness to this incredible sport," Khaled said, speaking to CBS Sports, saying the role is all about motivating, inspiring and wanting to "embrace good energy."

For those who cannot attend the event, they can tune in live on CBS on June 7 and 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET, with a highlights show of the race on CBS on June 21 at 1 p.m. ET.

Last December, SailGP and CBS announced a broadcast extension for 2025, with a record 54 hours of coverage of the Rolex SailGP Championship airing across CBS Sports networks this season. Adding Khaled has also brought more eyes to the competition and he hopes to continue this trajectory, specifically wanting to bring in more young fans. He wants them to show them that sailing is not only something you can watch, but there are avenues more direct participation and even professional opportunities.

"I can't wait to show the fans and the world how excited I am and to be there in person and pull up on a boat and capture the energy," Khaled said, emphasizing how "special" the sport is.

One of the appeals to SailGP is the competitiveness and the speed in which these sail boats go. Laughing, Khaled points out that this isn't like sailing while on vacation, something he said he loves to do, but is as intense as any sport played on land. He added that the team mentality is another component that drew him in, as it's relatable to his life and the "we" attitude he keeps through all things, including work.

"I believe in teamwork and this sport, you have to have your team. Your team is so valuable, everybody plays a big position," he said, later adding that he has an appreciation for what sailing represents. "Life is like sailing, the whole goal is to weather everything … it's about overcoming. Your goal is to overcome every situation that comes your way."

Khaled was notably electric when speaking about the sport and the upcoming race, but emphasized that the excitement leading up to the event will be nothing compared to when it actually takes place.

"It's going to be incredible," Khaled promises. "I can talk about it, but I want to show you ... I can't wait to pull up. I can't wait to be there. I can't wait to show you my excitement."

Just like with making a record, there's a lot that goes into sailing that others don't see, in both the training and mental capacity. Khaled has an respect for the work that we don't see behind the scenes and is looking forward to the sailors hard work going on display.

Khaled has worked on countless songs, but had a quick answer when asked which of his songs would be the best hype song for participants ahead of the race.

"Without a doubt 'All I do is Win' is great for any event but especially this event," he said. "It's a motivational record."

While in sports there may only be one winner, Khaled's message for the racers is "you won already" just by participating in this event. His message to everyone else is to "find a way to experience" the race, whether that's in person or on TV," he said. "It's something to definitely take time and put in your schedule."