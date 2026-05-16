DraftKings Racing is allowing horse bettors to win even more than just the winning payout at the 2026 Preakness Stakes, as DraftKings Horse is giving all users the chance to win a share of a $151,000 prize pool with the latest DK Horse promo code if you correctly select the winner of the 2026 Preakness Stakes. This year marks the 151st Preakness Stakes and the second leg of the Triple Crown. Post time is set for 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 16, from Laurel Park, Maryland, in a 14-horse 2026 Preakness Stakes field. Iron Honor is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2026 Preakness odds at DraftKings Horse. Win your share of $151,000 by playing King of the Track at DraftKings Racing right here:

Other 2026 Preakness Stakes contenders include Incredibolt (5-1), Taj Mahal (5-1), Chip Honcho (5-1) and Ocelli (6-1). For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our DK Horse Racing offer code review page.

DK Horse King of the Track promo

Opt-in and place a straight win bet of at least $5 on a single horse in the 2026 Preakness Stakes for a shot at a piece of the $151,000 prize pool. Once the race has been settled, rewards will be available via easy click-to-claim. Win your share of $151,000 by playing King of the Track at DK Horse right here:

2026 Preakness Stakes betting preview

Last year's Preakness Stakes was won by a Kentucky Derby starter who didn't win The Run for the Roses, and there are three horses with chances to keep that trend going at the 2026 Preakness Stakes. Two of those three horses are among the horses with the five shortest odds to win the Preakness Stakes 2026: Incredibolt (5-1) and Ocelli (6-1). Incredibolt finished sixth at the Kentucky Derby with Ocelli placing third despite entering at 70-1 odds. Golden Tempo, the Kentucky Derby winner, won't run at the 2026 Preakness.

The Preakness Stakes will run from Laurel Park for the first time in the historic race's history as Pimlico Race Course, which has hosted every Preakness Stakes race since 1908, undergoes construction. This will be many horses' first run at Laurel Park in Maryland, but for Taj Mahal, Saturday will feel like a home meet. All three of Taj Mahal's career starts have been at Laurel Park, and he's won all three. Taj Mahal (5-1) is trained by Brittany Russell, who aims to be the first female trainer to win a Preakness Stakes.

The top of the Preakness Stakes odds list is about as tight as it gets with Iron Honor as the 9-2 favorite, followed by three horses (Incredibolt, Taj Mahal and Chip Honcho) all at 5-1 odds. Golden Tempo won the Kentucky Derby at 23-1 odds, but no horse with odds longer than 23-1 has ever won the Preakness Stakes, as a statistic to be aware of if targeting significant longshots when making 2026 Preakness Stakes bets. Win your share of $151,000 by playing King of the Track at DK Horse right here:

DK Horse King of the Track terms and conditions

How to Win:

A new All-Player DK Horse Promotion for the 2026 Preakness Stakes.

Players are required to opt in to the promotion

Following opting in, the player's first Straight Single Horse Win Wager (Minimum $5) on the 2026 Preakness Stakes will be defined as their eligible wager for this promotion

Should the Horse in their eligible wager win the Preakness Stakes, the player will receive the payout from this wager as standard while also winning a share of a $151,000 prize pot, which will be split evenly amongst all players

The payout from the King of the Track Promotion will be awarded in the form of a click-to-claim on the player promotional page, which, upon redemption, will be paid as cash to the players DK Horse Account (Click to claim will expire 30 days following being issued)

This promotion will be paid out within 7 days (168 Hours) of the race finishing

Full terms and conditions can be found at DK Horse.

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18+ (21+ in certain states) to open, own, or access an advance deposit wagering account and resident of a state where DK Horse or DK Racing is available. Eligibility restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. dkhorse.com and racing. Opt-in req. Min. $5 wager. Only the first straight single horse win wager on the Preakness Stakes placed after opt-in is eligible. Wager must win to qualify for an equal share of $1,000,000. Reward issued in cash within 7 days of race completion via a click to claim, which expires 30 days (720 hours) after receipt. Unclaimed rewards will be forfeited. Ends at the closing of the final wagering pool for the Preakness Stakes on 5/16/26. Terms: www.dkhorse.com/bet/offers/details; www.racing.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DraftKings.