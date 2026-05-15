The 2026 Preakness Stakes is on Saturday at Laurel Park and the latest DK Horse promo code offers new user a chance to win a share of $151,000 with a $5 wager on the winning horse at DraftKings Racing. That's because this will be the 151st Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, with 14 Preakness Stakes horses drawing into this year's field. Post time is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET and Iron Honor is the 9-2 favorite in the 2026 Preakness Stakes odds, followed by Taj Mahal, Incredibolt and Chip Honcho at 5-1. Win your share of $151,000 by playing King of the Track at DraftKings Racing right here:

Other 2026 Preakness Stakes contenders include Taj Mahal (5-1), Chip Honcho (5-1) and Incredibolt (5-1). For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out the DK Horse Racing offer code page.

DK Horse King of the Track promo

Opt-in and place a minimum $5 straight win bet on a single horse in the 2026 Preakness Stakes for a shot at a share of the $151,000 prize pool. Once the race has been settled, rewards will be available via easy click-to-claim. Win your share of $151,000 by playing King of the Track at DK Horse right here:

2026 Preakness Stakes betting preview

There are two pairs of half-brothers running on Saturday in the 151st Preakness. Iron Honor and Taj Mahal were both sired by 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist and are near the top of the Preakness Stakes odds board on DraftKings horse. Meanwhile, Corona de Oro (30-1) and Incredibolt were both sired by Bolt d'Oro, a former Santa Anita Derby winner.

The 2026 Preakness Stakes field also includes three horses who are returning to the Triple Crown trail after running in the Kentucky Derby. Incredibolt finished sixth at Churchill Downs and is among the favorites. As is third-place finisher Ocelli, who went off at 70-1 in the Run for the Roses but is now priced at 6-1 to win the Preakness. Robusta is also back after finishing 14th two weeks ago and is a 30-1 longshot.

Chad Brown and Steve Asmussen have both won the Preakness Stakes twice and they'll both have an entry running on Saturday. Brown opted to bypass the Kentucky Derby with Iron Honor, which is exactly what he did when he won with Cloud Computing in 2017 and Early Voting in 2022. Meanwhile, Asmussen will saddle Chip Honcho at the Preakness after previously winning with Curlin in 2007 and legendary filly Rachel Alexandra in 2009. Win your share of $151,000 by playing King of the Track at DK Horse right here:

DK Horse King of the Track terms and conditions

How to Win:

A new All-Player DK Horse Promotion for the 2026 Preakness Stakes.

Players are required to opt in to the promotion

Following opt in, the players first Straight Single Horse Win Wager (Minimum $5) on the 2026 Preakness Stakes will be defined as their eligible wager for this promotion

Should the Horse in their eligible wager win the Preakness Stakes, the player will receive the payout from this wager as standard while also winning a share of a $151,000 prize pot, which will be split evenly amongst all players

The payout from the King of the Track Promotion will be awarded in the form of a click-to-claim on the player promotional page, which, upon redemption, will be paid as cash to the players DK Horse Account (Click to claim will expire 30 days following being issued)

Eligible wagers only on Preakness Day, Saturday 5/16/26

This promotion will be paid out within 7 days (168 Hours) of the race finishing

Full terms and conditions can be found at DK Horse.

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18+ (21+ in certain states) to open, own, or access an advance deposit wagering account and resident of a state where DK Horse or DK Racing is available. Eligibility restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. dkhorse.com and racing. Opt-in req. Min. $5 wager. Only the first straight single horse win wager on the Preakness Stakes placed after opt-in is eligible. Wager must win to qualify for an equal share of $1,000,000. Reward issued in cash within 7 days of race completion via a click to claim, which expires 30 days (720 hours) after receipt. Unclaimed rewards will be forfeited. Ends at the closing of the final wagering pool for the Preakness Stakes on 5/16/26. Terms: www.dkhorse.com/bet/offers/details; www.racing.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DraftKings.