The 151st Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday and DraftKings Racing is celebrating by offering a DK Horse promo code that gives you a share of a $151,000 prize pool if you opt in and placed a $5 wager on the winning horse. Laurel Park will host the 2026 Preakness Stakes with Pimlico Race Course undergoing renovations. There were 14 Preakness Stakes horses that drew into this year's field. Iron Honor is the 9-2 favorite in the 2026 Preakness Stakes odds and post time is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET. Win your share of $151,000 by playing King of the Track at DraftKings Racing right here:

Other 2026 Preakness Stakes contenders include Taj Mahal (5-1), Chip Honcho (5-1) and Incredibolt (5-1). For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out the DK Horse Racing offer code page.

DK Horse King of the Track promo

Opt-in and place a minimum $5 straight win bet on a single horse in the 2026 Preakness Stakes for a shot at a share of the $151,000 prize pool. Once the race has been settled, rewards will be available via easy click-to-claim. Win your share of $151,000 by playing King of the Track at DK Horse right here:

2026 Preakness Stakes betting preview

There won't be a Triple Crown winner this season after trainer Cherie Devaux elected to hold Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo out of the Preakness Stakes. In fact, there will only be three horses in the 2026 Preakness Stakes field returning after running in the first leg of the Triple Crown two weeks ago at Churchill Downs. Ocelli finished third despite going off as a 70-1 longshot in the Kentucky Derby and now he's priced at 6-1 while sixth-place Derby finisher Incredibolt is 5-1 and 14th-place finisher Robusta is 30-1.

Iron Honor had enough Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifying points to be entered into the first leg of the Triple Crown, but trainer Chad Brown decided to target the Preakness Stakes after going off as the favorite and finishing seventh in the Wood Memorial. It's not the first time that Brown has made that strategic decision. He won in 2017 with Cloud Computing and 2022 with Early Voting, with both horses also bypassing the Kentucky Derby.

Steve Asmussen also elected to bypass the first leg of the Triple Crown with Chip Honcho, who finished fifth in the Louisiana Derby his last time out. Chip Honco won the Gun Runner Stakes as a two-year-old and was also fourth in the Lecomte Stakes and second in the Risen Star stakes as a three-year-old. Now he's priced at 5-1 and Asmussen seeks a third career Preakness Stakes win after winning with Curlin in 2007 and Rachel Alexandra in 2009. Win your share of $151,000 by playing King of the Track at DK Horse right here:

DK Horse King of the Track terms and conditions

How to Win:

A new All-Player DK Horse Promotion for the 2026 Preakness Stakes.

Players are required to opt in to the promotion

Following opt in, the players first Straight Single Horse Win Wager (Minimum $5) on the 2026 Preakness Stakes will be defined as their eligible wager for this promotion

Should the Horse in their eligible wager win the Preakness Stakes, the player will receive the payout from this wager as standard while also winning a share of a $151,000 prize pot, which will be split evenly amongst all players

The payout from the King of the Track Promotion will be awarded in the form of a click-to-claim on the player promotional page, which, upon redemption, will be paid as cash to the players DK Horse Account (Click to claim will expire 30 days following being issued)

Eligible wagers only on Preakness Day, Saturday 5/16/26

This promotion will be paid out within 7 days (168 Hours) of the race finishing

Full terms and conditions can be found at DK Horse.

--

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-MY-RESET.

18+ (21+ in certain states) to open, own, or access an advance deposit wagering account and resident of a state where DK Horse or DK Racing is available. Eligibility restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. dkhorse.com and racing. Opt-in req. Min. $5 wager. Only the first straight single horse win wager on the Preakness Stakes placed after opt-in is eligible. Wager must win to qualify for an equal share of $1,000,000. Reward issued in cash within 7 days of race completion via a click to claim, which expires 30 days (720 hours) after receipt. Unclaimed rewards will be forfeited. Ends at the closing of the final wagering pool for the Preakness Stakes on 5/16/26. Terms: www.dkhorse.com/bet/offers/details; www.racing.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DraftKings.