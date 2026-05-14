For the 151st running of the Preakness Stakes, DK Horse is giving all users the chance to win a share of a $151,000 prize pool with the latest DK Horse promo code if you correctly select the winner of the 2026 Preakness Stakes, which takes place on Saturday, May 16, from Laurel Park in Maryland. Post time is set for 7:01 p.m. ET in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Iron Honor is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2026 Preakness Stakes odds. Win your share of $151,000 by playing King of the Track at DraftKings Racing right here:

Other 2026 Preakness Stakes contenders include Taj Mahal (5-1), Chip Honcho (5-1) and Incredibolt (5-1). For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out the DK Horse Racing offer code page.

DK Horse King of the Track promo

Opt-in and place a minimum $5 straight win bet on a single horse in the 2026 Preakness Stakes for a shot at a share of the $151,000 prize pool. Once the race has been settled, rewards will be available via easy click-to-claim. Win your share of $151,000 by playing King of the Track at DK Horse right here:

2026 Preakness Stakes betting preview

For the first time since 1908, the Preakness Stakes won't run from Pimlico Race Course, as the track is undergoing significant construction. Instead, it will run about 30 miles southwest while remaining in Maryland at Laurel Park. The race remains at its traditional 1 3/16 miles (9.5 furlongs) length with a $2 million purse. It's the shortest of the three Triple Crown races, and there won't be a Triple Crown champion this year as Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo is skipping the 2026 Preakness Stakes.

Iron Honor is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2026 Preakness odds. The Chad Brown horse didn't run in the Kentucky Derby and is coming off a disappointing result in the Wood Memorial (G2) on April 4. He entered that race as the favorite after winning each of his first two career races, but Iron Honor finished seventh. With more than a month to rest and train for the Preakness Stakes, he could be in a better position to win Saturday, though.

The No. 6 post position has produced the most winners (17) in Preakness Stakes history. This year, Chip Honcho will run from No. 6, and the Steve Asmussen-trained horse is one of three horses at 5-1 odds to win the Preakness Stakes 2026. Chip Honcho finished fifth at the Louisiana Derby (G2) on March 21, and all three of his 2026 races have been graded events. Asmussen has two Preakness Stakes wins (2007 and 2009). Win your share of $151,000 by playing King of the Track at DK Horse right here:

DK Horse King of the Track terms and conditions

How to Win:

A new All-Player DK Horse Promotion for the 2026 Preakness Stakes.

Players are required to opt in to the promotion

Following opt in, the players first Straight Single Horse Win Wager (Minimum $5) on the 2026 Preakness Stakes will be defined as their eligible wager for this promotion

Should the Horse in their eligible wager win the Preakness Stakes, the player will receive the payout from this wager as standard while also winning a share of a $151,000 prize pot, which will be split evenly amongst all players

The payout from the King of the Track Promotion will be awarded in the form of a click-to-claim on the player promotional page, which, upon redemption, will be paid as cash to the players DK Horse Account (Click to claim will expire 30 days following being issued)

Eligible wagers only on Preakness Day, Saturday 5/16/26

This promotion will be paid out within 7 days (168 Hours) of the race finishing

Full terms and conditions can be found at DK Horse.

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18+ (21+ in certain states) to open, own, or access an advance deposit wagering account and resident of a state where DK Horse or DK Racing is available. Eligibility restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. dkhorse.com and racing. Opt-in req. Min. $5 wager. Only the first straight single horse win wager on the Preakness Stakes placed after opt-in is eligible. Wager must win to qualify for an equal share of $1,000,000. Reward issued in cash within 7 days of race completion via a click to claim, which expires 30 days (720 hours) after receipt. Unclaimed rewards will be forfeited. Ends at the closing of the final wagering pool for the Preakness Stakes on 5/16/26. Terms: www.dkhorse.com/bet/offers/details; www.racing.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DraftKings.