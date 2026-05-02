The latest DK Horse promo code gives new users the chance to win a share of a $1 million prize pool if you correctly select the winner of the 2026 Kentucky Derby, which takes place on Saturday at Churchill Downs. This will be the 152nd Run for the Roses and post time is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET with 20 horses drawing into the Kentucky Derby field. Arkansas Derby winner Renegade is the 4-1 favorite. Win your share of $1 Million by playing King of the Track at DraftKings Racing right here:

Other 2026 Kentucky Derby contenders include Commandment (6-1), Further Ado (6-1) and Chief Wallabee (8-1). For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our DK Horse Racing offer code review page.

DK Horse King of the Track promo

Opt-in and place a minimum $5 straight win bet on a single horse in the 2026 Kentucky Derby for a shot at a share of the $1 million prize pool. Once the race has been settled, rewards will be available via easy click-to-claim. Win your share of $1,000,000 by playing King of the Track at DK Horse right here:

2026 Kentucky Derby betting preview

Post position for the 152nd Kentucky Derby were drawn last weekend and Renegade finds himself breaking from the rail, where that hasn't been a horse to win since 1986. Meanwhile, Commandment drew into the No. 6 post position, which has only produced two winners in history with the last being Sea Hero in 1993.

Further Ado will have to come from the outside after drawing the No. 18 post position. There have also been two winners from that starting gate, though there have only been 36 horses to start that wide while there have been 94 horses drawn into the No. 6. Country House was the last winner from that post position in 2019.

The No. 5 post position has produced more winners (10) than any other starting gate in the Kentucky Derby and Right To Party has drawn the fifth stall. Trainer Kenneth McPeek won the Derby-Oaks double two years ago and sire Constitution was considered a top Kentucky Derby contender in 2014 after winning the Florida Derby before he was pulled from the trail. Right To Party is priced at 30-1 in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds. Win your share of $1,000,000 by playing King of the Track at DK Horse right here:

DK Horse King of the Track terms and conditions

How to Win:

A new All-Player DK Horse Promotion for the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

Players are required to opt in to the promotion

Following opt in, the players first Straight Single Horse Win Wager (Minimum $5) on the 2026 Kentucky Derby will be defined as their eligible wager for this promotion

Should the Horse in their eligible wager win the Kentucky Derby, the player will receive the payout from this wager as standard while also winning a share of a $1,000,000 prize pot, which will be split evenly amongst all players

The payout from the King of the Track Promotion will be awarded in the form of a click-to-claim on the player promotional page, which, upon redemption, will be paid as cash to the players DK Horse Account (Click to claim will expire 30 days following being issued)

Eligible wagers include wagers on the Kentucky Derby opt in open on 4/28/2026.

In the event of a players Horse being scratched from the Kentucky Derby, the eligible wager for this promotion defaults to the players first eligible wager following opt in to this promotion

In the event of a dead heat, all eligible wagers on Horses that make up the dead heat will be deemed as a winner for this promotion

The Horse/horses deemed winners of this promotion will be the confirmed winner of the 2026 Kentucky Derby at the close of 05/02/26

This promotion will be paid out within 7 days (168 Hours) of the race finishing

Full terms and conditions can be found at DK Horse.

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18+ (21+ in certain states) to open, own, or access an advance deposit wagering account and resident of a state where DK Horse or DK Racing is available. Eligibility restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. dkhorse.com and racing. Opt-in req. Min. $5 wager. Only the first straight single horse win wager on the Kentucky Derby placed after opt-in is eligible. Wager must win to qualify for an equal share of $1,000,000. Reward issued in cash within 7 days of race completion via a click to claim, which expires 30 days (720 hours) after receipt. Unclaimed rewards will be forfeited. Ends at the closing of the final wagering pool for the Kentucky Derby on 5/2/26. Terms: www.dkhorse.com/bet/offers/details; www.racing.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DraftKings.