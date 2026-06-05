DK Horse promo code for 2026 Belmont Stakes: Get a share of $150,000 if your horse wins on Saturday

The 2026 Belmont Stakes will be held on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course and right now you can use the latest DK Horse promo code to win a share of $150,000 if you place a $5 bet on the winning horse, and potentially boost your DraftKings Racing bankroll significantly. Posts were drawn on Monday night and Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo will come from the far outside after landing the No. 9 position. The deep closer was listed at 9-2 in the 2026 Belmont Stakes odds while Kentucky Derby runner-up Renegade is the 2-1 favorite on the morning line after drawing the No. 4 post position. Win your share of $150,000 by playing King of the Track at DraftKings Racing right here:

Other 2026 Belmont Stakes contenders include Chief Wallabee (3-1), Commandment (6-1) and Emerging Market (6-1). For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our DK Horse Racing offer code review page.

DK Horse King of the Track promo

Opt-in and place a straight win bet of at least $5 on a single horse in the 2026 Belmont Stakes for a shot at a piece of the $150,000 prize pool. Once the race has been settled, rewards will be available via easy click-to-claim. Win your share of $150,000 by playing King of the Track at DK Horse right here:

2026 Belmont Stakes betting preview

With Belmont Park not yet finished with a multi-year renovation, Saratoga Race Course will host the Belmont Stakes for the third year in a row. As a result, the typical 1 1/2-mile distance has been shortened to 1 1/4 miles to accommodate the shorter track. Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo already proved that's a distance that suits his running style, closing from 17 3/4 lengths back to win the 1 1/4-mile race at Churchill Downs.

Renegade also proved himself capable at 10 furlongs, nearly becoming the first horse since 1986 to win the Kentucky Derby while breaking from the rail. Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. was able to navigate traffic to get Renegade to the outside for a closing run and he surged to the lead during his stretch run before Golden Tempo (ridden by Irad's brother Jose Ortiz) overtook him to win by a neck.

Chief Wallabee was three lengths behind in fourth place in the first leg of the Triple Crown and Bill Mott will have a plan after winning the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes with Sovereignty last year. Jockey Junior Alvarado was in the saddle for both of those victories and he's joined forces again with Mott on Chief Wallabee, who battled contact while making his stretch run at Churchill Downs. Win your share of $150,000 by playing King of the Track at DK Horse right here:

DK Horse King of the Track terms and conditions

How to Win:

A new All-Player DK Horse Promotion for the 2026 Belmont Stakes.

Players are required to opt in to the promotion

Following opting in, the player's first Straight Single Horse Win Wager (Minimum $5) on the 2026 Belmont Stakes will be defined as their eligible wager for this promotion

Should the Horse in their eligible wager win the Belmont Stakes, the player will receive the payout from this wager as standard while also winning a share of a $150,000 prize pot, which will be split evenly amongst all players

The payout from the King of the Track Promotion will be awarded in the form of a click-to-claim on the player promotional page, which, upon redemption, will be paid as cash to the players DK Horse Account (Click to claim will expire 30 days following being issued)

This promotion will be paid out within 7 days (168 Hours) of the race finishing

Full terms and conditions can be found at DK Horse.

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18+ (21+ in certain states) to open, own, or access an advance deposit wagering account and resident of a state where DK Horse or DK Racing is available. Eligibility restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. dkhorse.com and racing. Opt-in req. Min. $5 wager. Only the first straight single horse win wager on the Preakness Stakes placed after opt-in is eligible. Wager must win to qualify for an equal share of $1,000,000. Reward issued in cash within 7 days of race completion via a click to claim, which expires 30 days (720 hours) after receipt. Unclaimed rewards will be forfeited. Ends at the closing of the final wagering pool for the Preakness Stakes on 5/16/26. Terms: www.dkhorse.com/bet/offers/details; www.racing.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DraftKings.