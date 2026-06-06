DK Horse promo code for 2026 Belmont Stakes: Get a share of $150,000 if your horse wins on Saturday

With Belmont Park undergoing renovations, Saratoga Race Course will host the 2026 Belmont Stakes on Saturday and DraftKings Racing is celebrating by offering a DK Horse promo code that gives you a chance to win a share of $150,000 if you place a bet of $5 or more on the winning horse. Golden Tempo edged out Renegade by a neck at the wire in the 2026 Kentucky Derby and both horses are back on the Triple Crown trail after bypassing the Preakness Stakes. Renegade is the 2-1 favorite in the 2026 Belmont Stakes odds while Golden Tempo is priced at 9-2 on the morning line. Post time is scheduled for 7:04 p.m. ET on Saturday. Win your share of $150,000 by playing King of the Track at DraftKings Racing right here:

Other 2026 Belmont Stakes contenders include Chief Wallabee (3-1), Commandment (6-1) and Emerging Market (6-1). For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our DK Horse Racing offer code review page.

DK Horse King of the Track promo

Opt-in and place a straight win bet of at least $5 on a single horse in the 2026 Belmont Stakes for a shot at a piece of the $150,000 prize pool. Once the race has been settled, rewards will be available via easy click-to-claim. Win your share of $150,000 by playing King of the Track at DK Horse right here:

2026 Belmont Stakes betting preview

The 2026 Belmont Stakes will be the third in a row contested at Saratoga Race Course. Last year, trainer Bill Mott and jockey Junior Alvarado won the Belmont Stakes with Sovereignty and they'll have a chance to go back-to-back together with Chief Wallabee on Saturday. The son of Constitution finished fourth at Churchill Downs in the first leg of the Triple Crown, but had to race through contact while making his stretch run after getting stuck inside.

There were a total of nine horses that drew into the 2026 Belmont Stakes field, but none will attract more attention than Golden Tempo after his historic win in the Kentucky Derby. He rallied from 17 3/4 lengths back to win that race and made trainer Cherie DeVaux the first woman in history to win the Kentucky Derby. Golden Tempo drew the No. 9 post position and that could give him space to unleash his closing speed from the far outside.

Trainer Todd Pletcher is a four-time Belmont Stakes winner and he'll have two entries in the field this year. Powershift is priced at 12-1 after breaking his maiden on the Kentucky Derby undercard five weeks ago and he impressed in training with stablemate Renegade recently. Meanwhile, Renegade is back on the trail after nearly giving Pletcher his third career Derby win. Win your share of $150,000 by playing King of the Track at DK Horse right here:

DK Horse King of the Track terms and conditions

How to Win:

A new All-Player DK Horse Promotion for the 2026 Belmont Stakes.

Players are required to opt in to the promotion

Following opting in, the player's first Straight Single Horse Win Wager (Minimum $5) on the 2026 Belmont Stakes will be defined as their eligible wager for this promotion

Should the Horse in their eligible wager win the Belmont Stakes, the player will receive the payout from this wager as standard while also winning a share of a $150,000 prize pot, which will be split evenly amongst all players

The payout from the King of the Track Promotion will be awarded in the form of a click-to-claim on the player promotional page, which, upon redemption, will be paid as cash to the players DK Horse Account (Click to claim will expire 30 days following being issued)

This promotion will be paid out within 7 days (168 Hours) of the race finishing

Full terms and conditions can be found at DK Horse.

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18+ (21+ in certain states) to open, own, or access an advance deposit wagering account and resident of a state where DK Horse or DK Racing is available. Eligibility restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. dkhorse.com and racing. Opt-in req. Min. $5 wager. Only the first straight single horse win wager on the Preakness Stakes placed after opt-in is eligible. Wager must win to qualify for an equal share of $1,000,000. Reward issued in cash within 7 days of race completion via a click to claim, which expires 30 days (720 hours) after receipt. Unclaimed rewards will be forfeited. Ends at the closing of the final wagering pool for the Preakness Stakes on 5/16/26. Terms: www.dkhorse.com/bet/offers/details; www.racing.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DraftKings.