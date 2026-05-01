If you're looking to get in on the action ahead of the 2026 Kentucky Derby, then you need to take advantage of the newest DK Horse promo code. It includes the $1 Million King of the Track promo, offering bettors a chance to win a share of a $1 million prize pool for anyone who correctly picks the winner of the Kentucky Derby 2026. Win your share of $1 Million by playing King of the Track at DraftKings Racing right here:

The 152nd edition of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 2, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY. Renegade is currently listed as the 4-1 morning line favorite, followed by Commandment (6-1), Further Ado (6-1) and Chief Wallabee (8-1). For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our DK Horse Racing offer code review page.

DK Horse King of the Track promo

Opt-in and place a minimum $5 straight win bet on a single horse in the 2026 Kentucky Derby for a shot at a share of the $1 million prize pool. Once the race has been settled, rewards will be available via easy click-to-claim. Win your share of $1,000,000 by playing King of the Track at DK Horse right here:

2026 Kentucky Derby betting preview

The Kentucky Derby is one of the longest-running annual events in sports, dating back to 1875, and the 2026 Kentucky Derby will be the 152nd running of this historic event. Renegade enters Saturday's race as the 4-1 favorite, according to the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds. Renegade will break from the No. 1 post position, which hasn't produced a winner since Ferdinand in 1986.

There are several other serious contenders in the 2026 Kentucky Derby field, including Further Ado (6-1), Commandment (6-1) and Chief Wallabee (8-1). Further Ado has won three of his past four starts, which includes crossing the finish line first at Churchill Downs in the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes last November.

Legendary horse trainer Bob Baffert, who's seeking a record-setting seventh Kentucky Derby victory, has two horses in the Kentucky Derby field: Litmus Test (30-1) and Potente (20-1). Intrepido and Six Speed are the biggest longshots in the 2026 Kentucky Derby field at 50-1. Win your share of $1,000,000 by playing King of the Track at DK Horse right here:

DK Horse King of the Track terms and conditions

How to Win:

A new All-Player DK Horse Promotion for the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

Players are required to opt in to the promotion

Following opt in, the players first Straight Single Horse Win Wager (Minimum $5) on the 2026 Kentucky Derby will be defined as their eligible wager for this promotion

Should the Horse in their eligible wager win the Kentucky Derby, the player will receive the payout from this wager as standard while also winning a share of a $1,000,000 prize pot, which will be split evenly amongst all players

The payout from the King of the Track Promotion will be awarded in the form of a click-to-claim on the player promotional page, which, upon redemption, will be paid as cash to the players DK Horse Account (Click to claim will expire 30 days following being issued)

Eligible wagers include wagers on the Kentucky Derby opt in open on 4/28/2026.

In the event of a players Horse being scratched from the Kentucky Derby, the eligible wager for this promotion defaults to the players first eligible wager following opt in to this promotion

In the event of a dead heat, all eligible wagers on Horses that make up the dead heat will be deemed as a winner for this promotion

The Horse/horses deemed winners of this promotion will be the confirmed winner of the 2026 Kentucky Derby at the close of 05/02/26

This promotion will be paid out within 7 days (168 Hours) of the race finishing

Full terms and conditions can be found at DK Horse.

--

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

18+ (21+ in certain states) to open, own, or access an advance deposit wagering account and resident of a state where DK Horse or DK Racing is available. Eligibility restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. dkhorse.com and racing. Opt-in req. Min. $5 wager. Only the first straight single horse win wager on the Kentucky Derby placed after opt-in is eligible. Wager must win to qualify for an equal share of $1,000,000. Reward issued in cash within 7 days of race completion via a click to claim, which expires 30 days (720 hours) after receipt. Unclaimed rewards will be forfeited. Ends at the closing of the final wagering pool for the Kentucky Derby on 5/2/26. Terms: www.dkhorse.com/bet/offers/details; www.racing.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DraftKings.