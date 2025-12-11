Missouri sports betting is off and running, and new users in the Show Me State can check out the latest DraftKings Missouri promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager, for Thursday Night Football. An NFC South rivalry is set to renew when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET. Sign up for DraftKings Missouri here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Missouri sports betting preview

The Kansas City Chiefs are in real danger of missing the playoffs, but Patrick Mahomes and company will look to right the ship when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. According to the latest NFL futures odds at DraftKings, the Chiefs are now -550 (risk $550 to win $100) to miss the postseason.

The Saint Louis Billikens are 8-1 on the season and currently rank 29th in the NET rankings. They'll be in action on Saturday against San Francisco, with the Dons off to a 5-4 start that puts them at No. 126 in NET. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, and A-10 play begins on New Year's Eve against Saint Joseph for the Billikens.

The Missouri Tigers men's basketball team reeled off eight consecutive wins to start the season, but the schedule has toughened up in December. The Tigers are hoping to put back-to-back losses against Notre Dame and Kansas behind them quickly when they host Alabama State on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Missouri will also play Illinois for Braggin' Rights in St. Louis on Dec. 22 before beginning SEC play in January.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. New customers who successfully sign-up will receive $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance. Stake removed from payout. Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in MO. Ends 11/30/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms at http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DK. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Subject to regulatory approval.