How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Missouri: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The well of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Missouri sports betting preview

The Kansas City Chiefs are in dire straits after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving to drop to 6-6 on the season. They'll host the Houston Texans for Sunday Night Football in Week 14, and it will be the first Chiefs game that Missourians can legally wager on. The latest Chiefs vs. Texans odds from DraftKings list Kansas City as a 3.5-point favorite at home, while the over/under is 43.5 points.

Meanwhile, the Missouri Tigers wrapped up their regular season on Saturday with a 31-17 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks to improve to 8-4. Missouri also locked down head coach Eli Drinkwitz with a contract extension that pays him an average of $10.75 million through 2031. The Tigers will now direct their focus to bowl preparation, though they might not know their destination until after Championship Week and the College Football Playoff selection show the first weekend of December.

The St. Louis Blues are off to a sluggish start after making the postseason a year ago, but they're building momentum after back-to-back wins over the Senators and Mammoth on Friday and Saturday. Their next game will be on Monday against the Anaheim Ducks at 8 p.m. ET, and with legalized Missouri sports gambling, you're now able to wager on the contest at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blues are -152 money line (risk $152 to win $100) favorites.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

